Madelyn Quinn, a nine-year old golf fan and heart transplant recipient who was the subject of a viral clip in which she got to meet Tiger Woods, has received an invitation to visit Augusta National during The Masters in April. The trip will check off the final bucket list item from Quinn's poster at the Genesis Invitational several weeks ago.

Quinn, who is turning 10 after being born with a heart murmur and receiving a heart transplant when she was two years old, became the subject of a heartwarming video several weeks ago when Tiger Woods' caddie Joe LaCava noticed a sign reading that the No. 2 item on her bucket list was to meet Woods during the Genesis Open at Riviera Golf Club in Los Angeles. According to Barstool Sports, the story caught the attention of an Augusta National member who subsequently connected with the Quinn family through Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, who host a podcast together on SiriusXM. That connection has led to the Quinn family being invited to Augusta National.

"One of the members who heard the story insisted on getting a hold of me to offer tickets," Greg Quinn said. "We are pumped!"

Per Transplant Living, Madelyn Quinn was born with a congenital heart defect known as a Ventricular Septal Defect, an opening in the wall that divides the left and right ventricles of the heart. Quinn had multiple open heart surgeries from the time she was six months old onwards before receiving a heart transplant when she was almost two years old.

Not only will Quinn now turn 10 years old on April 26, but she is now an avid golf fan and talented young player. According to her father, Quinn is currently ranked No. 41 in the world in the 9-year old girls' category.