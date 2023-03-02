Madelyn Quinn, a 9-year old golf fan and heart transplant recipient who went viral last week after meeting Tiger Woods, appears to have received an invitation to visit Augusta National during the 2023 Masters this April. The trip will check off the final bucket list item from Quinn's poster at the Genesis Invitational a couple weeks ago.

Quinn, who was born with a heart murmur and received a heart transplant at age 2, became the subject of a heartwarming video several weeks ago when Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, noticed a bucket list sign she was holding. The No. 2 item on that list was to meet Tiger, which she did during the Genesis Open at Riviera Golf Club in Los Angeles.

Her story caught the attention of an Augusta National member who subsequently connected with the Quinn family through Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, who host a podcast together on SiriusXM. That connection has led to the Quinn family being invited to Augusta National, according to Dan Rapaport.

"One of the members who heard the story insisted on getting a hold of me to offer tickets," Greg Quinn said. "We are pumped!"

Per Transplant Living, Madelyn was born with a congenital heart defect known as a ventricular septal defect, an opening in the wall that divides the left and right ventricles of the heart. Quinn had multiple open heart surgeries before she turned 1 year old and ultimately received a heart transplant when she was almost 2 years old.

Not only will Madelyn now turn 10 on April 26, she is now an avid golf fan and talented young player. According to her father, Madelyn is currently ranked No. 41 in the world in the 9-year-old girls category.