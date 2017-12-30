A 61-year-old golfer just joined a college team and will compete as a freshman

A 61-year-old grandfather named Don Byers was recently recruited (!) to play golf at NAIA Bellevue University in Nebraska. None of that is a typo.

Byers, who built an insurance business according to WOWT News, is apparently eligible to play some 40 years after attending college on a baseball scholarship. Talk about living the dream, and he'll be doing so as a freshman.

Byers carries a one handicap and drives the ball far enough to join the other competitors on the back tees. All but one of his teammates were recruited out of Latin America to play for Bellevue University. "There are only so many spots on the team," said Byers. "I've told them my hay day was 40 years ago, these kids are trying to get to the next level so I really admire them. I'm not trying to steal their press or anything just having a lot of fun with them and hopefully I can help them out."

His coach, Rob Brown (who also recruited him to play), doesn't care much about his age.

"I just see a great golfer and an outstanding athlete," Brown told Bellevue. "He knows the game, has incredible hitting power, and shows finesse on the greens. We're fortunate to have recruited him."

It's a pretty unique situation for a grandfather to be teamed up with a bunch of late teenagers, but in some ways that's the essence and the beauty of golf. Byers knows this and, presumably, will impart it on the kids he's playing with at Bellevue.

"I'll just have to compete," Byers told WOWT News. "The ball doesn't know who's hitting it, so as long as I tell the ball to do the right thing and it goes in the hole, I'll be competitive."

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf.com