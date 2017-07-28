A shootout has unfolded in suspended Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open

The first round of the RBC Canadian Open was suspended due to inclement weather, but not before a whole host of golfers torched Glen Abbey on one of the easiest days of scoring in recent PGA Tour memory.

A score of 1 under on the day barely got you in the top 100. The co-leaders after Round 1 are Brandon Hagy, Matt Every, Kevin Chappell and Hudson Swafford. All four at 7 under after Round 1.

Bubba Watson is 6 under, J.B. Holmes is 5 under and Dustin Johnson is 4 under. This was not a day to lay back. Last week at Royal Birkdale, 1 over would have put you in a great position to make the cut line. This week it got you a tidy little tie for 120th.

"We're athletes, so it's pretty simple," said Watson of the adjustment from Open Championship golf back to the point-and-shoot style of the PGA Tour. "Just golf. You know, this is back to American golf. I know we're in Canada, everybody, but I'm part Canadian since I married a Canadian. It's no big deal. You play golf one way and then you play golf another way. You have firm conditions and you have soft conditions. So we are used to change on a quick note there."

"You can attack even though it's firm, you've just got to attack the right way" - @bubbawatson after his first round #OurOpen pic.twitter.com/kxBRc5tYbG — RBC Canadian Open (@RBCCanadianOpen) July 27, 2017

Watson also noted how easy the course was playing compared to practice rounds. Rain softened out the greens, and a smoke show ensued. Co-leader Brandon Hagy agreed with him after making eight birdies and a bogey.

"It definitely put driver in my hands a few more times," added Hagy, whose best finish this year is a T14 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. "I knew if I could get down there far enough and with the softness of the greens in the rain, I could still stop it from the rough. I hit driver a lot and the ball is definitely spinning."

"It's gettable," agreed Hagy's co-leader Swafford. "It's about as gettable as I've seen this golf course but it's in great shape. The greens are perfect. So you can make some putts. I was just trying to give myself as many chances as possible; if the ball was 30 feet or two feet. That was the main concern today, just get it on the greens. Felt great with the putter. Really rolled it beautifully."

It certainly was gettable, and players got it. This opens up the field and lets players who like to go bombs away off the tee absolutely eat. Hagy ranks No. 1 on the PGA Tour in driving distance at 314 yards, and he just opened up the throttle and let it fly.

This will most likely be the only day this tournament is playing quite this easy because of all the rain, but leaders will have to keep the pedal down to grab the victory. Jhonattan Vegas won last year at 12 under. Jason Day won the year before that with a score of 17 under.

And if Thursday was any indication, we're going to get a loaded up leaderboard with young studs and experienced stalwarts. Following a tough, sometimes brutal Open Championship, that's going to be a joy to watch. And if the conditions stay like this on Friday and beyond, it's going to be a joy to play as well.