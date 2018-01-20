Abu Dhabi Championship: McIlroy, Pieters headline loaded leaderboard into Sunday

Rory McIlroy, with only one bogey so far, has a great shot at winning in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship has officially gotten real. Thomas Pieters and Ross Fisher co-lead at 17 under, but Rory McIlroy is one back, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are two back and Dustin Johnson lurks at five behind.

Pieters has led throughout most of the last two days, but he needed a slick save at the last on Saturday to retain a share of the 54-hole lead (more on that in a minute). His 67 was one of 16 scores at that number or better. It made for some exciting golf, especially considering that six of the players who shot those scores are ranked in the top 31 in the world.

Between the gorgeous weather and plummeting scores, this tournament has lived up to its beginning-of-the-week hype thus far. With any kind of luck, we'll get a premium finish on Sunday to cap off a great start to the European Tour year.

1. Rory McIlroy's close: I woke up early on Saturday morning to the first bogey of McIlroy's week. Awesome, might be time to go back to bed, I thought. He finished with a par and two birdies, though, including this tasty chip in on No. 17.

That's a Rory Roar! 🔊@McIlroyRory chips in for birdie at 17#ADGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/ZWYyr7jk4I — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 20, 2018

Whatever happens on Sunday, this week has been a great success for McIlroy. He's played clean, strong golf and looks much crisper with the wedges and putter than he has in a long time. Is this an easy course where you can post scores? Sure, but the fact that McIlroy only has one bogey through 54 holes is astounding, considering how he finished 2017.

"It was another great round and another really good confidence builder," said McIlroy. "Not just for this week but for the rest of the season, as well. I felt like this is where my game was in practice, but it's always different trying to go from the range on to the golf course, and even in practice rounds ...

"To see how I've played over the past three days and how comfortable I've been out there hitting certain shots and scoring and getting up-and-down, and just really getting my golf head back on. I've been really pleased with that part of it."

2. Pieters' Save on 18: Pieters stepped to the 18th tee with a one-stroke lead. Then he blew his drive way out to the right and could only pitch out into the rough. From there, he left himself with a 15-foot par putt, knowing he would likely need to make it to get into the final pairing on Sunday. He made it, and he'll play with Fisher just behind McIlroy in Round 4. It felt massive for Pieters to not let McIlroy sneak into that final pairing.

"First event out, and that's where you want to be," said Pieters. "You want to have a bit of nerves and feel like you're in contention, and I look forward to tomorrow."

3. Matt Fitzpatrick's shot at 59: Fitzpatrick went out smoking with nine birdies in his first 12 holes, and the 59 watch was officially on. He played the last six in even par, though, and had to "settle" for a tournament-low 63.

"You know, you're always thinking, 59, you really are," said Fitzpatrick. "It's difficult not to. Even though I wasn't playing great, I knew how well I was putting and I felt if I could just give myself those chances on the greens, I could make the putts, basically."

But Fitzpatrick also said that it was a bit of a slog at times and that he simply made everything he looked at.

"I know I heard on the putting green this morning, D.J. shot 8 under yesterday and apparently it was the easiest 8 under the guys have ever seen," said Fitzpatrick. "But mine was I little bit different story, probably the most difficult."

Of course, at just two back, if he can replicate that on Sunday, he'll win.

4. Fleetwood keeps firing: Fleetwood, like McIlroy, also only has one bogey on the week. I don't know if he qualifies as a lurker given that he's two back and the defending champ, but it doesn't feel like he's getting the shine somebody else in his position would get.

I cannot possibly overstate this: Fleetwood flushes it. His short game is good enough, and he's really good off the tee, too, but few guys are as much fun to watch with long and short irons in their hands than Fleetwood. I love his little choked-up move at the ball and enjoy seeing him work it both ways. I won't be surprised at all if he wins again on Sunday.

5. Weather expected: We haven't seen 20 under or better win this event since 2011. Pieters and Fisher are both at 17 under, and McIlroy is at 16 under. However .... wind is expected on Sunday. The first three days of this event have been straight out of a postcard, but the wind is expected to pump on Sunday. That could make for a more strategic (and fun?) finish.