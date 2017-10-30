Shooter McGavin actor arrested on suspicion of DUI, tries 'Happy Gilmore' card

"Happy Gilmore" star Christopher McDonald -- you know him better as Shooter McGavin -- was arrested last week for suspicion of driving under the influence in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, McDonald tried to play the Shooter McGavin card, but the cops were not having it. You can imagine how that went.

The eyewitness says McDonald told cops he appeared in "Happy Gilmore." They were not impressed. McDonald was taken to a nearby jail where he's being kept until he sobers up. He will be released without bail.

It looks like McDonald, who was reportedly partying at Oktoberfest, ran his Porsche off the road in Los Angeles. Not a great situation for one of the most lovable (and hatable) characters in golf movie history.

Last time we saw Shooter he was taking selfies with Tiger Woods at tennis' US Open. This is his second alcohol-related arrest while driving in the past four years.