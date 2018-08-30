After bad putting week at Northern Trust, Tiger Woods enters new putter into the equation
Big Cat is testing out a new flat stick
For somebody currently ranked No. 53 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting, there sure is a lot of consternation about the putters Tiger Woods has used so far in 2018. Woods, who struggled early on this season on the greens, seemingly righted the ship in the middle of the year and moved all the way to 27th on the PGA Tour in putting going into last week's Northern Trust.
However, he lost 1.2 strokes at that event and dropped more than 20 spots in the rankings. Because of this, Woods has introduced yet another putter into the mix. Woods started the season with his trusty Scotty Cameron blade but had since switched to a mallet putter from TaylorMade called the Ardmore 3.
Then at the Dell Technologies Championship this week, he was seen practicing with a different blade -- a TaylorMade Black Copper Juno -- than the one he started the season utilizing.
For whatever it's worth, here's a look at Woods' strokes gained by event with each putter.
Scotty Cameron
- Farmers Insurance Open: +.9
- Genesis Open: +.1
- Honda Classic: +.8
- Valspar Championship: +.2
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: +1.4
- Wells Fargo Championship: -1.5
- Players Championship: +1.0
- the Memorial Tournament: -1.9
TaylorMade Ardmore 3
- Quicken Loans National: +1.2
- WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: +.7
- PGA Championship: +1.3
- The Northern Trust: -1.2
It remains to be seen if Woods will put it in play this week, but it will certainly be newsworthy if he does. What will be even more newsworthy is whether he's still waffling between putters come Ryder Cup time at the end of September.
