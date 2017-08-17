After missing two majors, Brandt Snedeker now out indefinitely with sternum injury

Brandt Snedeker, who is one of only nine men to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the $10 million bonus that goes with it, will not be competing in the four-event swing this year. Snedeker is currently ranked No. 57 in the FedEx Cup points race, but a lingering sternum injury that forced him out of The Open Championship, Canadian Open and PGA Championship has now put him out for the season.

"I would first like to thank everyone for their well wishes over the last few weeks, it has meant a lot to me. Unfortunately, I have not progressed in my rehab like we would have hoped and therefore will be shutting it down for an indefinite period of time until I get back to 100 percent healthy," Snedeker wrote on Twitter. "My sternum joint has become unstable and does not allow me to hit a golf ball without pain.

"My medical team and I are looking into every option to get me back to playing as soon as possible. It pains me not to be out there on Tour competing, but at this time, my health needs to be my priority."

Snedeker has missed time in the past because of a genetic condition that makes his rib bones brittle. He will unfortunately miss the Presidents Cup as well, it seems, even though he was only ranked No. 15 in the current United States standings.