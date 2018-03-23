After shooting 82 in second round, Tony Romo finishes last in PGA Tour debut

On the bright side, Tony Romo got to play an official PGA Tour event this week at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. On the not-so-bright side, it will probably be his last PGA Tour event. Romo followed his 5-over 77 on Thursday in Round 1 with a 10-over 82 in Round 2. He finished at 15 over and in last place by six strokes.

Leader Brice Garnett beat him by 28 strokes in two rounds.

The Tony Romo Experiment is mercifully over:



• 77-82 (+15)

• 28 off the lead

• 16 off the cut line

Romo, who started on the back nine, went out in 44 after making six consecutive bogeys to start his day. Then he came home in 38 with two birdies and two doubles on the other side of the course. He missed the 1-under cut by 16 strokes.

"I lipped out three or four putts early, some short putts that kind of got me almost a little bit pressing," Romo told reporters. "I just didn't hit the irons very good today. The back nine's 4,000-some yards, so when you're not hitting those, well you're going to have tough shots."

It's not an apples to apples comparison, but Steph Curry shot 74-74 in his Web.com Tour outing last summer and beat four golfers. He finished 11 strokes away from making the cut.

The bottom line here is that golf is hard. It's hard for tour pros who have been working at it for their entire adult lives. It's even harder for amateurs who have a little bit of talent but lack the thousands of hours of work professionals have put in.

"I think, more than anything, having a chance to play out here shows your weaknesses and your strengths and the stuff you have to go work on," Romo told reporters. "I'm a month and a half into it, so I'm anxious to see now because I kind of have an idea of where I really need to put my time in as far as to get better and scoring. I'm hitting the ball fine, you just have to score."

I don't know if the Romo experiment was a success or not. His performance certainly was not, but Romo also got a bunch of eyeballs on an opposite field PGA Tour event that otherwise would have gone unnoticed. That was sort of the point of the entire thing. I do think the PGA Tour (and Web.com Tour) might be more selective about who they hand out sponsor exemptions to in the future, which is probably a good thing.

And Romo, who is much better at golf compared to you and me than his scoring showed, will likely continue on a post-football amateur career that will hopefully have better results than the ones he saw in the Dominican Republic this week.