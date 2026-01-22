The American Express 2026 odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 American Express golf tournament 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour picks as Scottie Scheffler makes his season debut
After an abbreviated stop in Hawaii, the 2026 PGA Tour schedule tees off the West Coast Swing with The American Express 2026 beginning on Thursday at the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif. After skipping the one-week Hawaii Swing, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to make his debut as part of The American Express 2026 field. The four-time major winner hasn't played particularly well in this event, however, recording just one top-10 finish in five tries. The first tee times come at 11:30 a.m. ET, with Scheffler beginning at 12:14 p.m. ET
The 2026 American Express odds list Scheffler as the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300), with a massive gap between him and the rest of The American Express field. Ben Griffin, ranked No. 8 in the world, is next on the PGA odds board at +2000, with Ludvig Aberg at +2200 and Russell Henley at +2500. Before locking in any 2026 American Express picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its golf betting picks since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 American Express field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 American Express predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at The American Express 2026: Sam Burns, one of the favorites at +2500, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid at La Quinta this week. Burns had some highlights in 2025, including finishing T7 at the Tour Championship after a strong playoff run. There were also some low points as well like going nine straight tournaments without a top-20 finish, including three straight missed cuts in that run. He has a pair of top-10 finishes at The American Express, but no top-5s, and he finished T29 last year, so the model doesn't like him as a top contender this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model calls Matt Fitzpatrick a top-four contender this week despite being a +3500 longshot. He's a golfer to target if you're looking for a big return. This will be his debut at The American Express, but he finished 2025 strong with four top-10 finishes in his last six events. He finished the season 34th in Strokes Gained: Total and 30th in Strokes Gained: Putting, making him a golfer to target with slightly longer odds this week. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 American Express picks
2026 American Express odds, favorites
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
