American tennis player skips trip to Augusta National for tournament in London

You never know if you'll be invited back to Augusta National. Tennis player Jack Sock skipped out on his opportunity to play there recently because he rose too high in the rankings with a win in Paris and qualified for a tournament in London, according to the ATP World Tour.

After a tremendous run to the Rolex Paris Masters title, which sent the American soaring up the Emirates ATP Race To London standings and into the final qualifying spot for the Nitto ATP Finals, Sock will be swinging his racquet at The O2 in London from Nov. 12-19.

Because of the last minute plans, Sock had to bail on an Augusta National trip with his pal and fellow American tennis player, John Isner.

"I had a golf trip with Isner next week in Augusta, which would have been pretty special," Sock told reporters. "But I'll look forward to seeing him at his wedding in a couple months.

"Big thanks to John's fiancee's father. Madison's dad is a member at Augusta so that was how we were going to be able to play," Sock said. "It was going to be fun. Obviously it was a win-win. It would've been fun, him and I playing today to battle it out for who doesn't go to Augusta, but I'll see him at his wedding in December, so that'll be fun."

Interestingly, Sock's coach is Presidents Cup member and No. 25 golfer in the world Daniel Berger's father.

