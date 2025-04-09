AUGUSTA, Ga. -- It has been staring at me for nearly two decades. Circled by a visor signed by Arnold Palmer, a golf flag autographed by Masters champions yet-to-be (and a future President of the United States) and Pittsburgh Steelers memorabilia, it hung.

It has been transported from room to room and from state to state. It has found its place in bedrooms, college dormitories, post-graduate homes, dens and offices alike. It has borne witness to life moments both memorable and fleeting. It served as the ultimate motivator, even without knowing that was the case when gazing upon it.

In a no nonsense black frame with a dark green background, three square pictures of three distinct golf holes have been in my presence for as long as I can remember. Like every golf fan, you have seen the contents of the photographs. On Tuesday, I got to see them with my own eyes.

On Tuesday, I stared back -- I got to see Augusta National Golf Club in the flesh for the first time in my life.

Nothing can prepare a golf diehard for the moment one steps foot onto the property. You hear it all leading in. The elevation changes are more drastic in person. The green complexes are beyond severe. Not a blade of grass is out of place. The food prices! You nod and pretend you already know, but in reality, you do not.

It hits you hard. You find yourself trying not to get too excited. It proves to be a losing battle as the madness flanks you from all sides. Merchandise lines are already stretched. Smiles shine from patron to patron. Volunteers sherpa you on your way like the lost sheep you are.

You pass some celebrities and professional athletes, walking by like they are just average joes -- because for the most part, at Augusta National, they are. The famous scoreboard comes into view. Pictures are taken. Everyone is so happy for one another. It feels like a high school graduation -- all in attendance have achieved something memorable simply by showing up. Now, they can choose their own adventure.

The traditional route made the most sense this soggy Tuesday. Fresh off a deluge of rain, Augusta National held up well, but the steps are made with more intent and precision. A slip could prove detrimental this early in the proceedings. White shoes were indeed a rookie move. You live and you learn.

Up No. 1 you climb. Golf shots are reminisced and discussed. Charl Schwartzel's chip-in, Ernie Els' putting kerfuffle -- you quickly realize this is going to be a common occurrence throughout the stroll. You just can't help it. Down the ski slope on No. 2 you slide throwing both hands in the air like you're Louis Oosthuizen in 2012.

Scottie Scheffler's chip-in birdie from a few years ago is then discussed before some thinking is done on the next few. Your favorite hole comes into view -- Juniper, the par-3 6th. Enamored by the tee shots growing up and the patrons sitting down below, it has been on your must-see wishlist since you started watching the tournament. The green makes you laugh.

A jump is made from one par 3 to another, the 16th. Your original plan has been ripped to shreds and thrown into the trash, and you could not be happier. You're a kid in a candy store, and Augusta National is the sugar high that is going to sustain until you have your fill. (Spoiler: You still want more.)

Two decades to the week, Tiger Woods' chip-in on No. 16 still lives on. You aren't the only one trying to find the exact spot it occurred. You think you've got it from memory alone; you probably don't, and that's more than fine.

Pictures are then snapped from the middle of the 15th fairway.

"How is this allowed?" you ponder and chuckle.

They'll be sent to family and friends soon enough. They understand how much this moment means, yet they may not understand it would not have happened without them.

Tales of Tiger's adventures with Sergio Garcia -- memorable and infamous -- are shared from just below the top of the hill. You are at the corner of the property at this point, the corner of the golf world. The corner that makes up those three pictures, which do not nearly do enough justice.

Phil Mickelson's miracle on No. 13 in 2010 is debated.

"It was that tree."

"No, he was further back."

He is the one you made synonymous with the tournament. A left-handed junior golfer didn't have many great champions to idolize growing up, and in the Tiger era, you wanted to zag, and you are glad you did. You still zag to this day.

You are shocked by the next -- the devilish par 3 that has sunk many a Masters chance. It's minuscule, even hard to see. It might be the glare from the rising sun or the smudges on your glasses. You give them a clean, and it confirms your initial glances were correct.

Cameron Smith in 2022, the contenders in 2019, the golden child three years prior. Obituaries are read. Respects are paid. You put yourself in their shoes.

"This is the hole he decided the push the envelope?"

"It looks like there is some room to the right."

You quickly shut up.

The sharp edges on the right side of the 11th green immediately stand out. The hole is a beast. The flag starts to whip. This whole time, you haven't even been thinking of the wind. How could you not be thinking of the wind? You aren't the first. It's bouncing around like you are.

Stops are made on the 15th tee and 17th green before a walk up the last. A picture is taken with your finger pointing to the sky. Patrons offer puzzled looks -- rightfully so. Not many remember the branch that broke Spieth's final-round flurry in the 2018 tournament. You haven't stopped thinking about it since.

"They just wouldn't get it."

Behind the 18th green, you now stand with a good friend and with the ammo to tell future first timers what to expect.

You'll share your experience and a funny story or two, but you'll know, in your hearts of hearts, they will never get it. Until they do.