2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse: Prize money, payouts from $20 million pool
A winner's share of $4 million is up for grabs this week at Arnie's Place; check out the full breakdown
A king's ransom is up for grabs this week at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational as the third signature event of the PGA Tour season wraps up at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Welcoming 72 players to Arnie's Place, the event boasts a $20 million purse with $4 million reserved for the man who finishes atop the leaderboard by week's end.
Unlike other signature events, not all are guaranteed paydays at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as the field is cut to the top 50 players and ties (as well as those within 10 strokes of the leader) at the 36-hole mark.
Last season, it was Russell Henley who donned the red cardigan and saw $4 million hit his bank account. The purse remains the same for this year's edition of the tournament, meaning other players will walk away with a nice payday as every player inside the top 11 will earn north of $500,000. Those inside the top 24, all will clear at least $200,000.
Due to the Arnold Palmer Invitational being designated as a player-hosted invitational -- just like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial -- the winner's share is slightly more than those doled out at signature events.
Here are your winners from the 2026 signature events thus far:
- Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Collin Morikawa ($3.6 million)
- Genesis Invitational: Jacob Bridgeman ($4 million)
Let's take a look at the full breakdown of how much each finishing spot will take home from the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and check out how to watch all the action through the weekend at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $4,000,000
2nd: $2,200,000
3rd: $1,400,000
4th: $1,000,000
5th: $840,000
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000
8th: $646,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000
51st: $51,000
52nd: $50,000
53rd: $49,000
54th: $48,000
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,000
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,000
60th: $42,000
61st: $41,000
62nd: $40,000
63rd: $39,000
64th: $38,000
65th: $37,000
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,000
68th: $34,000
69th: $33,000
70th: $32,000
71st: $31,000
72nd: $30,000