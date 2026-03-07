A king's ransom is up for grabs this week at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational as the third signature event of the PGA Tour season wraps up at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Welcoming 72 players to Arnie's Place, the event boasts a $20 million purse with $4 million reserved for the man who finishes atop the leaderboard by week's end.

Unlike other signature events, not all are guaranteed paydays at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as the field is cut to the top 50 players and ties (as well as those within 10 strokes of the leader) at the 36-hole mark.

Last season, it was Russell Henley who donned the red cardigan and saw $4 million hit his bank account. The purse remains the same for this year's edition of the tournament, meaning other players will walk away with a nice payday as every player inside the top 11 will earn north of $500,000. Those inside the top 24, all will clear at least $200,000.

Due to the Arnold Palmer Invitational being designated as a player-hosted invitational -- just like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial -- the winner's share is slightly more than those doled out at signature events.

Here are your winners from the 2026 signature events thus far:

Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Collin Morikawa ($3.6 million)



Collin Morikawa ($3.6 million) Genesis Invitational: Jacob Bridgeman ($4 million)

Let's take a look at the full breakdown of how much each finishing spot will take home from the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and check out how to watch all the action through the weekend at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $4,000,000

2nd: $2,200,000

3rd: $1,400,000

4th: $1,000,000

5th: $840,000

6th: $760,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $646,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $556,000

11th: $514,000

12th: $472,000

13th: $430,000

14th: $389,000

15th: $369,000

16th: $349,000

17th: $329,000

18th: $309,000

19th: $289,000

20th: $269,000

21st: $250,000

22nd: $233,000

23rd: $216,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $184,000

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,000

28th: $154,000

29th: $147,000

30th: $140,000

31st: $133,000

32nd: $126,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $56,000

49th: $54,000

50th: $52,000

51st: $51,000

52nd: $50,000

53rd: $49,000

54th: $48,000

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,000

57th: $45,000

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,000

60th: $42,000

61st: $41,000

62nd: $40,000

63rd: $39,000

64th: $38,000

65th: $37,000

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,000

68th: $34,000

69th: $33,000

70th: $32,000

71st: $31,000

72nd: $30,000