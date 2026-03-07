2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Cameron Young makes four straight birdies to get into solo second
Cameron Young is the most recent player to get within four shots of Daniel Berger, as he's in solo second now at 9 under thanks to four straight birdies to start his back nine at Bay Hill. Young is bogey-free on Saturday and has climbed seven spots on the leaderboard with a 5-under round going to suddenly push himself into contention.
He'll hope to stay in solo second a bit longer than Akshay Bhatia did, as Bhatia dropped two shots immediately after getting to 9 under -- but did chip in for birdie at No. 9 to get back to 8 under where he started his day.
So far we haven't seen anyone post better than 5 under in the clubhouse, which Viktor Hovland did with a 67 earlier in the day, but it certainly seems like conditions have softened just a touch after the rain and will create some chances for the guys coming down the stretch. Young will be looking to set a new low mark for the third round over his final five holes, and try to pull a bit closer to Berger.