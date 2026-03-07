Skip to Main Content
2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando

By
1 min read

Moving Day at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational has arrived with four-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger well out in front seeking what would be the most substantial victory of his career. Berger is up five shots on the field with 36 holes remaining, though he will have no shortage of top-tier challengers considering the loaded field at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.

Akshay Bhatia, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa are all within six strokes of Berger, while Rickie Fowler, Xander Schaufele and Rory McIlroy are in striking position if they take advantage of Round 3's moniker and make substantial moves up the leaderboard. Not only is there a $4 million winner's share on the line, the Arnold Palmer Invitational winner will put his name alongside the likes of McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and many other famous winners who have conquered Arnie's Place over the years.

Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from Bay Hill on Saturday.

Cameron Young makes four straight birdies to get into solo second

Cameron Young is the most recent player to get within four shots of Daniel Berger, as he's in solo second now at 9 under thanks to four straight birdies to start his back nine at Bay Hill. Young is bogey-free on Saturday and has climbed seven spots on the leaderboard with a 5-under round going to suddenly push himself into contention. 

He'll hope to stay in solo second a bit longer than Akshay Bhatia did, as Bhatia dropped two shots immediately after getting to 9 under -- but did chip in for birdie at No. 9 to get back to 8 under where he started his day. 

So far we haven't seen anyone post better than 5 under in the clubhouse, which Viktor Hovland did with a 67 earlier in the day, but it certainly seems like conditions have softened just a touch after the rain and will create some chances for the guys coming down the stretch. Young will be looking to set a new low mark for the third round over his final five holes, and try to pull a bit closer to Berger. 

 
Scottie Scheffler rips off four straight birdies after the rain delay

The hour break might've turned around Scottie Scheffler's tournament, as a chance to clear his head and get a quick bit of range work in during the middle of his round has done him an awful lot of good. 

Scheffler was a mess on the front nine, going out in 3-over 39 and found himself 13 shots off the lead. After the delay, the World No. 1 has ripped off four straight birdies -- most recently including a chip-in on the 14th -- and has climbed back into the top 20 at 4 under for the tournament. 

He's still nine shots off Berger's lead, which seems like too much to overcome, but the three tied in second place are now only four shots clear of Scheffler. If he can pick up another birdie or two coming in, he'll be knocking on the door of another strong finish at Bay Hill, even if a third victory isn't likely in the cards. 

 
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 7, 2026, 9:36 PM
Mar. 07, 2026, 4:36 pm EST
 
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 7, 2026, 9:33 PM
Mar. 07, 2026, 4:33 pm EST
 
Akshay Bhatia pulls within four with back-to-back birdies after the rain delay

A pair of birdies from Bhatia on Nos. 5 and 6 coming out of the delay have him up to 9 under, closing the gap to Daniel Berger back to four shots. Berger was unable to capitalize on the par-5 6th, walking off with just a par and watched as Bhatia converted a simple two-putt birdie to cut the deficit to just five as they head to the par-3 7th. 

It certainly appears there will be some softer bounces on and around the greens this afternoon after the rain swept through Bay Hill, and that could provide some opportunities for birdies for those in the chase pack trying to reel in the leader going into Sunday. Berger hasn't looked quite as sharp to start his third round as he was when he torched Bay Hill the first two days, and we'll see if that opens the door for Bhatia and others to make a move. 

 
Play expected to resume at 4 p.m. ET

The rain has cleared at Bay Hill, but there is work to be done still to get the course back ready to play. The PGA Tour is planning on resuming play at 4 p.m. ET, with much of the work currently being focused on the 16th fairway. 

The worst of the rain hit the closing stretch of the back nine, and while they've gotten greens cleared, the low area on the 16th fairway is requiring some extra attention. They hope that as the sun dries things up and they have the grounds crew out with the squeegees clearing standing water, the course will be back to playable standards by 4 p.m and the delay will only be an hour and seven minutes. 

It will be interesting to see how different the course plays after the rain. The greens have been extremely firm all week and we'll see if the quick soak from that downpour makes them any more receptive to approach shots this afternoon. 

 
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 7, 2026, 8:18 PM
Mar. 07, 2026, 3:18 pm EST
 
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 7, 2026, 8:16 PM
Mar. 07, 2026, 3:16 pm EST
 
It is suddenly POURING on parts of Bay Hill and the horn has stopped play

There is a small cell that is rolling across Bay Hill and it is drenching a portion of the course and the rest of the players are dealing with 18-20 mph winds that are bringing the rain through the area. The 17th and 18th are getting hammered with rain, while the front nine is getting very little precipitation but the winds are now a serious challenge. 

The horn has now been blown to halt play because the 17th green is completely under water during this torrential downpour (that, again, is only on part of the course). The hope is that this will move through quickly and they'll be able to clear the greens that have been soaked and get play resumed after a short delay. 

 
Jordan Spieth really exploring the course at Bay Hill

Jordan Spieth had a terrific third round working before he arrived at the par-5 12th, where his second shot found the "left landscaping," per the PGA Tour Shotcast, which resulted in an all-time Spieth image. 

Spieth tried hitting out of said landscaping and failed to advance the ball on his first try, but did reach the green with his second attempt (and fourth shot of the hole), ultimately making a bogey 6 on a hole that is usually one of the few good birdie opportunities at Bay Hill. That dropped Spieth back to 2 under on his round and 3 under for the tournament, currently tied for 17th, nine shots off the lead. 

 
Daniel Berger and Akshay Bhatia both bogey the 2nd, lead remains five

After a par at No. 1, Daniel Berger dropped a shot with a bogey on the par-4 2nd to drop back to 12 under, but that wasn't punished by playing partner Akshay Bhatia, who also made a bogey to slide into a tie for second at 7 under. 

With those bogeys, Berger's lead remains five, but there are now five players tied for second five shots behind him -- Bhatia, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka and Sahith Theegala. Straka is the big mover of that group, as he's -4 thru 8 to move 13 spots up the leaderboard and become a threat with a strong front nine performance. 

Berger will be looking to make that bogey at No. 2 just a blip on the radar and not a sign of things to come, but if he slides back much further, it will create a very interesting weekend in Orlando. 

 
Scottie Scheffler stumbles out of the gates in his third round

The World No. 1 came into Saturday needing to make a big move to get in contention, beginning the day 10 shots off Daniel Berger's lead. Unfortunately for Scheffler, he's gone the opposite way, opening his round with back-to-back bogeys and then failing to take advantage of the par-5 4th after going in the bunker short and right of the green in two. He's yet to hit a green in regulation through his first five holes, which is extremely un-Scottie Scheffler-like behavior. 

Scheffler is now 12 shots off the lead, and while we've seen him turn it on and get hot on the weekend multiple times this season, it seems a third victory at Bay Hill will have to wait at least another year for Scheffler. 

 
Rory McIlroy withdraws due to a back injury

Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a back injury. The world No. 2 shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to climb into the top 10 going into the weekend, but after coming out to warm up on Saturday, he made the decision to withdraw after feeling discomfort in his back. McIlroy's status for the Players Championship next week, where he's the defending champion, is unclear, but he told Golf Channel he hopes to defend at TPC Sawgrass. 

Read more: 

Rory McIlroy withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with back injury, hopes to play at The Players
Robby Kalland
Rory McIlroy withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with back injury, hopes to play at The Players
 
Viktor Hovland off to a red-hot start to move into the top 10

Viktor Hovland has three birdies, an eagle and a bogey in his first seven holes at Bay Hill to move 22 spots up the leaderboard in his first 90 minutes on course today. Hovland is -4 thru 6 and has climbed to T9 on the leaderboard at -4, still nine shots off the lead but now firmly in the mix with the chase group. 

Hovland opened his round with birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 before adding a lengthy eagle on the par-5 4th and another birdie on the par-5 6th. 

He did finally give one back on the tough par-3 7th, but is showing it's possible to stack birdies on a difficult golf course today. The wind has yet to pick up as expected this afternoon, and there are some decent scoring opportunities out there right now. 

 
Windy conditions this afternoon will present a stiff challenge to the field

Daniel Berger will tee off at 1:50 p.m. to begin his third round, currently holding a five-shot lead, but by the time he gets on the course, conditions will be incredibly tough. Greens were already extremely firm and fast on Friday, and with sunny skies and winds picking up to 10-15 mph (with gusts of 20+) by the time Berger tees off, they're only going to get bouncier and glossier. 

There is the possibility of an isolated storm -- as is almost always in play on a Florida afternoon -- but if Bay Hill doesn't get any of that moisture, things will continue to bake out today. That means Berger will have his hands full trying to avoid dropping shots, but the rest of the field will also face a serious challenge stringing together birdies to reel him in. 
