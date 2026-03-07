2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Moving Day at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational has arrived with four-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger well out in front seeking what would be the most substantial victory of his career. Berger is up five shots on the field with 36 holes remaining, though he will have no shortage of top-tier challengers considering the loaded field at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.

Akshay Bhatia, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa are all within six strokes of Berger, while Rickie Fowler, Xander Schaufele and Rory McIlroy are in striking position if they take advantage of Round 3's moniker and make substantial moves up the leaderboard. Not only is there a $4 million winner's share on the line, the Arnold Palmer Invitational winner will put his name alongside the likes of McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and many other famous winners who have conquered Arnie's Place over the years.

Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from Bay Hill on Saturday.