2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando
Inclement weather prevented the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational from wrapping up third-round action on time, which means extra holes will be played on Sunday before Round 4 gets underway, leading to the conclusion of the third signature event of the season. Four-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger remains atop the field, seeking what would be the most substantial victory of his career, but his lead has been trimmed with 18+ holes remaining at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.
Akshay Bhatia has emerged as Berger's chief challenger, though the top of the leaderboard has condensed with Sepp Straka, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa and Min Woo Lee all within five shots of the top spot. Not only is there a $4 million winner's share on the line, but the Arnold Palmer Invitational winner will add his name alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy (who withdrew on Saturday), Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and many other famous winners who have conquered Arnie's Place over the years.
Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from Bay Hill on Sunday.
Round 3 Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational
Daniel Berger (-13) Maintains Solo Lead After Saturday
Confidence Level for Daniel Berger Heading into Sunday
Scottie Scheffler (-3) Double Bogeys 18 to Halt Momentum
Pick to Win Arnold Palmer Invitational
Round 2 Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational
Daniel Berger (-13) Maintains Form, Holds Solo Lead After Round 2
Scottie Scheffler (-3) Seeks Consistency, Cards 1-under 71
Rory McIlroy (-4) Bounces Back in RD2, Cards 4-under 68
Justin Thomas Misses Cut in 1st Event Since Back Surgery
Examining What it Takes to Win the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Round 1 Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational
Highlights: John Daly II Makes PGA Tour Debut at Puerto Rico Open
Why Bay Hill Can Provide Relief For Scottie Scheffler
Expectations For Justin Thomas In Arnold Palmer Invitational
Why Ball Striking Is Key In Arnold Palmer Invitational
What Ultimately Decides Who Wins The Arnold Palmer Invitational
Arnold Palmer Invitational Power Rankings: No. 7 Jake Knapp
Arnold Palmer Invitational Power Rankings: No. 8 Hideki Matsuyama
