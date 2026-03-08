Skip to Main Content
GOLF
  • GOLF
  • NCAAB
  • NBA
  • NHL
  • NCAAW
  • SERI
  • LIGA
  • MLS
Full Leaderboard
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando

By
1 min read

Inclement weather prevented the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational from wrapping up third-round action on time, which means extra holes will be played on Sunday before Round 4 gets underway, leading to the conclusion of the third signature event of the season. Four-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger remains atop the field, seeking what would be the most substantial victory of his career, but his lead has been trimmed with 18+ holes remaining at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.

Akshay Bhatia has emerged as Berger's chief challenger, though the top of the leaderboard has condensed with Sepp Straka, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa and Min Woo Lee all within five shots of the top spot. Not only is there a $4 million winner's share on the line, but the Arnold Palmer Invitational winner will add his name alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy (who withdrew on Saturday), Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and many other famous winners who have conquered Arnie's Place over the years.

Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from Bay Hill on Sunday.

Updating Live
(1)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:42 PM
Mar. 08, 2026, 8:42 am EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:10

    Round 3 Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Daniel Berger (-13) Maintains Solo Lead After Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Confidence Level for Daniel Berger Heading into Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Scottie Scheffler (-3) Double Bogeys 18 to Halt Momentum

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Pick to Win Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    4:14

    Round 2 Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Daniel Berger (-13) Maintains Form, Holds Solo Lead After Round 2

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Scottie Scheffler (-3) Seeks Consistency, Cards 1-under 71

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Rory McIlroy (-4) Bounces Back in RD2, Cards 4-under 68

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Justin Thomas Misses Cut in 1st Event Since Back Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Examining What it Takes to Win the Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    3:34

    Round 1 Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Highlights: John Daly II Makes PGA Tour Debut at Puerto Rico Open

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Why Bay Hill Can Provide Relief For Scottie Scheffler

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Expectations For Justin Thomas In Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Why Ball Striking Is Key In Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    What Ultimately Decides Who Wins The Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Arnold Palmer Invitational Power Rankings: No. 7 Jake Knapp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Arnold Palmer Invitational Power Rankings: No. 8 Hideki Matsuyama

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    UFC 326 Recap: Charles Oliveira is the Biggest Winner

  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    When heads COLLIDE: Who got the worst of this headbutt at UFC 326?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    LOW BLOW done him dirty: Groin kick nearly takes out Cody Garbrandt at UFC 326

  • Image thumbnail
    0:14

    'Prayer is answered': Nick Boyd tosses up shot in traffic to clinch Wisconsin win over No. 15 Purdue

  • Image thumbnail
    0:13

    The DAGGER! Houston's Chase McCarty sinks his sixth 3-pointer to seal comeback win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    MUST SEE: Ozzie Albies 3 Run Walk Off Home Run VS Nicaragua

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    Home runs aplenty: Shohei Ohtani goes yard (again) as Japan dumps South Korea in World Baseball Classic

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Norlander: Miami RedHawks Are An NCAA Tournament Lock

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Celtics' Jayson Tatum makes memorable return from torn Achilles: 'Really big win for me'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    How Important Is Getting Maxx Crosby For The Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Kirk Cousins In No Rush To Sign

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Feel Good Moments: Cooper Flagg Scores 1,000th Point

See All PGA Videos