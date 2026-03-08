2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Inclement weather prevented the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational from wrapping up third-round action on time, which means extra holes will be played on Sunday before Round 4 gets underway, leading to the conclusion of the third signature event of the season. Four-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger remains atop the field, seeking what would be the most substantial victory of his career, but his lead has been trimmed with 18+ holes remaining at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.

Akshay Bhatia has emerged as Berger's chief challenger, though the top of the leaderboard has condensed with Sepp Straka, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa and Min Woo Lee all within five shots of the top spot. Not only is there a $4 million winner's share on the line, but the Arnold Palmer Invitational winner will add his name alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy (who withdrew on Saturday), Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and many other famous winners who have conquered Arnie's Place over the years.

