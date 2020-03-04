Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions, odds 2020: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour's Florida swing runs through Orlando for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday at Bay Hill. The latest young star is Sungjae Im, who recorded his first Tour victory last week at the Honda Classic as a 21-year-old. The South Korean, who turned pro in 2015, finished third at Bay Hill last year on his way to the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award.

Im, who is 28-1 to win in consecutive weeks according to the latest 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, will be joined by former phenom and current world No. 1 Rory McIlroy, the overall 9-2 favorite. Other star golfers in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field include Adam Scott (18-1), Brooks Koepka (28-1), Rickie Fowler (33-1) and Phil Mickelson (80-1). Before you make any 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks of your own, you need to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

Johnson also has a strong feel for what it takes to win on the courses in Florida. At last week's Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, he tabbed Sungjae Im as one of his players to watch, and the 21-year-old got his first PGA Tour win. Johnson noted that the South Korean had played poorly on the West Coast last year before surging after the Tour hit Florida. "He has been uninspiring this year out West, so look for good things in the weeks to come," Johnson wrote. He shot a final-round 66 to finish six-under par at PGA National.

Top 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks

Johnson wants no part of Koepka, even though the former world No. 1 is gearing up to try for his first Masters title after finishing tied for second last year. The 29-year-old has seven Tour wins, but has never played well at Bay Hill. He is recovering from a knee injury and still trying to pull his game together.

Johnson has been keeping tabs on one-time phenom Rickie Fowler, who is having an up-and-down year. The 31-year-old has finished in the top 10 in two of his five events but missed the cut in two others, including last week's Honda Classic. He has shot in the 60s in five of his eight rounds over his last three tournaments, but also fired 74 or worse in the first round each time. He has 67 birdies in 16 rounds and a scoring average of 70.5.

The golf expert has been watching McIlroy for years, and Johnson fully expects him to win again any time now. The Northern Irishman has finished in the top 10 at Bay Hill the past three years, winning in 2018, and is 36-under in those 12 rounds. The 30-year-old has been in contention all season, finishing in the top five in all five of his Tour events and winning the WGC-HSBC Champions in November. He is first in strokes gained tee-to-green and scrambling this year.

