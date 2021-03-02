International players have ruled in recent years at Bay Hill, and several top golfers will be trying to continue that trend when the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off Thursday outside Orlando. The past five winners were born outside the United States, including Englishman Tyrrell Hatton last year and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy in 2018. Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are among the American players in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational field who come in with plans to break that streak this week.

McIlroy is listed as the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while DeChambeau and Norwegian Viktor Hovland are the 12-1 co-second favorites. Hatton is listed at 16-1 while Reed is at 20-1 along with Sungjae Im. Before locking in any 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks or golf predictions, you need to see who Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for the players and their strengths and weaknesses. Before last year's event at Bay Hill, he pegged Tyrrell Hatton as one of his top contenders after the Englishman tied for sixth in Mexico in his first event after wrist surgery. The result? Hatton stood strong in the blustery conditions to shoot 4 under, one of only four players to break par for the week, to grab his first PGA Tour victory.

Johnson was spot-on in his picks all last season. He was all over Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters, calling him a "man with a purpose" and proclaiming he would be nearly impossible to beat. Johnson simply went out and shot the lowest score in event history at 20 under to win by five strokes.

Earlier in the season, he pegged Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic in March before touting Hatton the following week. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks.

Top 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks

Johnson isn't extremely high on McIlroy, even though he is the Vegas favorite. The golf guru has watched for more than a year as the 31-year-old has faltered again and again. He knows the four-time major champion is close, but he did it again last week when he shot 71 in the final round to fall to a tie for sixth. McIlroy hasn't won since the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2019, so it's best to let him work things out before you back him again.

On the other hand, Johnson is impressed with Hovland as the young star has excelled without drawing much of the spotlight. The 23-year-old has a victory at the Mayakoba Classic and has three straight top-five finishes. He tied for second last week, and he is 85 under par over his last eight events. The Norwegian is second on tour in scoring average and ninth in strokes gained total, and he is hitting 73.5 percent of greens in regulation (10th).

Johnson also loves what he has seen from Jordan Spieth over the past several weeks. The three-time major champion and 14-time tour winner will make his Bay Hill debut this week, and he comes in with his best form in a long time. Spieth has finished in the top 15 in three straight events, tying for 15th at Pebble Beach after consecutive top-fives. He has shot in the 60s in seven of his past 12 rounds, going 36 under during those three tournaments.

How to make 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions

Johnson is also high on a triple-digit long shot who has a surprisingly solid history at Bay Hill. This veteran player has had an up-and-down season and his stats aren't near the best in the game, but the track record in Florida can't be overlooked. This golfer has won on tour before, and this could be the week he finally does it again.

Who wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021? Where do Hovland and Spieth finish?

