Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times: Tiger Woods, Jason Day playing together

Following a week in which he was grouped with Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson at the Valspar Championship, Tiger Woods will get another major champion in Jason Day for the first two rounds of the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods, who has played with almost every young star on the PGA Tour so far this season, will go with Day and Hideki Matsuyama at 8:23 a.m. ET in Round 1 on Thursday and 1:08 p.m. ET in Round 2 on Friday.

Matsuyama and Day have both had long layoffs despite successful seasons. Matsuyama bowed out of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at the beginning of February with a wrist injury, and Day has taken some time off to spend with his family since finishing T2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am the week after that. Matsuyama is No. 3 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained this year, while Day is No. 6. Woods, who has finished in the top 12 in each of his last two events, is No. 11.

Woods and Day make up three of the last six winners of this tournament (Day in 2016, Woods in 2012 and 2013).

Here's a look at the four best groups as well as their tee times for the first two days of play at Bay Hill (all other tee times can be found here).

All times Eastern -- Round 1 | Round 2

Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood -- 12:56 p.m. | 8:11 a.m

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman -- 1:08 p.m. | 8:23 a.m.

Bubba Watson, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed -- 8:11 a.m. | 12:56 p.m.

Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day -- 8:23 a.m. | 1:08 p.m.