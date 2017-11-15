Aronimink to host PGA Championship in 2027 for time in 65 years

It's been a busy few weeks for the PGA of America. First, they announced that the PGA Championship would head to Olympic Club in 2028 followed by the Ryder Cup in 2032. Now, they have decided that Aronimink Golf Club will host the PGA Championship in 2027 just before Olympic.

This was officially announced on Tuesday, and it was also announced that the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will take place at this venue as well.

"The PGA of America is thrilled to return major championship golf to Aronimink Golf Club," PGA of America president Paul Levy said. "We're certain that the best players in the world -- both men and women -- will be pleased, and, when the time comes, sufficiently challenged by one of America's special layouts. We're excited to twice celebrate golf and to plug into the enthusiasm for sport that Philadelphia is famous for."

Aronimink is no stranger to big time events. It has hosted a PGA Championship, a U.S. Amateur, a Senior PGA Championship, two AT&T Nationals and will host the PGA Tour's BMW Championship in 2018.

"The membership of Aronimink welcomes the PGA of America back to the site of Gary Player's 1962 PGA Championship," Aronimink president Joe Fabrizio said. "We are very excited to be the host venue for these two great championship events. Our golf course, recently restored to Donald Ross' original design, will be a true test of golf for both the women and men."

Aronimink will become the first course to host the PGA Championship, Women's PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship.

Here are all the future PGA Championship venues.