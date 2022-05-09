It's the week before a major, and that means a strong PGA Tour field will be on hand for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, which tees off Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch. The event in McKinney, Texas features seven of the world's top 15 golfers as they prepare for next week's PGA Championship. That includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters in his last stroke-play event. Dustin Johnson gets back to work after his marriage to Paulina Gretzky, and Jordan Spieth seeks another victory in his native state. Scheffler is listed as the 9-1 favorite in the latest 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Justin Thomas hot on his heels at 10-1. Other top contenders in the Byron Nelson field include Xander Schauffle (16-1), Johnson (18-1), Spieth (18-1), Brooks Koepka (20-1) and Sam Burns (20-1)

Can Scheffler keep up his stunning run to make him worth the price to have him among your 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson Fantasy picks? Or would another hungry young player like Burns or Will Zalatoris (22-1) give you better value? Before making any Fantasy golf rankings or bets on the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in Fantasy sports.

At last week's Wells Fargo Championship, Gates was on fire, with four of his top six players finishing in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1).

The previous week at the Mexico Open, he nailed the winner, backing Jon Rahm as his top choice despite the Spaniard's recent slump. And at the Masters, eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight, including winner Scheffler and runner-up Rory McIlroy. In fact, the top four players on the final leaderboard were among his picks.

He has been on a roll all season. He nailed his predictions at the Sentry, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes, and he duplicated that at the Hero World Challenge. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

One player Gates is fully behind this week is Scheffler, and why wouldn't he be? The 25-year-old has been dominant so far this season, posting four victories. All of those have come in the past three months, and he won his first major at the Masters in April. He is ninth on tour in strokes gained total, 20th in putting and fifth in scoring average (69.68). Scheffler is averaging almost five birdies per round. He finished 47th at the Nelson last year, but he is a different player this season, with his victory at Phoenix sparking a surge of confidence that hasn't abated.

On the other hand, Gates is looking for more consistency from Spieth before he will be confident backing him. The Texas native barely cracks the expert's top 10, even though Spieth won the RBC Heritage in his last outing. The previous time the three-time major winner contended for a victory this year, he tied for 60th the following week. He has just two top-10 finishes in 11 events and has missed three cuts. Spieth is 111th in scoring average (71.18). His putting (186th in strokes gained) has been a major problem, and he is not particularly long or accurate off the tee.

