The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which gets underway from TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday, May 11. World No. 2 Scottie Sceffler is the +450 betting favorite in the latest 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed in the AT&T Byron Nelson field by Tyrrell Hatton (+1400), Jason Day (+1800), K.H. Lee (+1800) and Tom Kim (+2000).

Which 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson prop bets should you target? And what sleepers could set you up for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included J.T. Poston winning outright at the 2022 John Deere Classic, even though he was listed as a massive 55-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2023 Mexico Open prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups and best bets.

Top 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 is Adam Scott finishing in the top-20 on the final leaderboard at +170 odds (risk $100 to win $170). Scott, who has 14 career PGA Tour victories, is coming off his best finish of the season, a T-5 showing at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, is one of the most accomplished players in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field, and McClure believes he is fully capable of notching his 15th career PGA Tour win this week. The 42-year-old ranks inside the top 30 in a number of important statistical categories, including strokes gained: off the tee (0.377), driving distance (308.2), approaches from inside 100 yards (13'2) and birdie or better conversion percentage (33.78%). Given his recent form, McClure sees huge value in backing Scott to finishing inside the top-20 at +170. You can see the rest of McClure's AT&T Byron Nelson prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Find more 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023, including a longshot listed higher than 40-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his AT&T Byron Nelson best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson prop picks should you target this week? And which massive longshot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson best bets, all from the expert who's up over $8,400 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, field, top contenders

See the full AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +450

Tyrrell Hatton +1400

Jason Day +1800

K.H. Lee +1800

Tom Kim +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Adam Scott +3500

Matt Kuchar +3500

Aaron Wise +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Tom Hoge +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Davis Riley +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Stephen Jaeger +6000

Will Gordon +6000

Christian Bezuidenhout +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Joseph Bramlett +7500

Brandon Wu +7500

Scott Stallings +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

S.H. Kim +9000

Alex Smalley +9000

Justin Suh +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Michael Kim +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +12500

Robby Shelton +12500

Ryan Palmer +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Patton Kizzire +12500

Jimmy Walker +12500

Luke List +12500

Trey Mullinax +15000