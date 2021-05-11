The PGA Tour players will face an unfamiliar course this week when the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch outside Dallas. World No. 3 Jon Rahm and reigning U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau headline a strong field that also includes hometown favorite Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, who is healing from knee surgery. This is the final event for players to hone their games for the PGA Championship next week at Kiawah Island, so the AT&T Byron Nelson 2021 has plenty of sizzle

Rahm and DeChambeau are the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Spieth (10-1) right behind. Among the other contenders in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field are Daniel Berger (16-1), Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) and Koepka (22-1). Before making any 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson picks or PGA Tour predictions, you need to see who Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for which players are peaking and how their games fit the courses.

Before this event in 2018, Johnson touted little-known Aaron Wise among his long shots who could come through. The then-21-year-old had made just 17 tour starts coming in, but he went out and shot 23 under to win by three at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

Johnson has a knack for predicting when surging players are poised for a breakthrough. He tabbed Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first tour win at the Honda Classic last season, then touted Tyrrell Hatton before he got his first tour victory the following week.

Before Matsuyama won the Masters three weeks ago, Johnson made special mention of Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris as golfers to watch.

He listed Spieth and Schauffele in his top three contenders and had Zalatoris as his top rookie. Zalatoris nearly caught Matsuyama and finished as runner-up, while Spieth and Schauffele tied for third. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson picks, and they will surprise you. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson expert picks

Shockingly, the golf expert is slightly fading Rahm. The Spaniard has been playing among the best golf on tour most of the season but doesn't have a win to show for it, and he just missed the cut at Quail Hollow. He shows he is one of the world's best until he gets close to the green, but he ranks 127th in scrambling and 123rd in strokes gained putting. His length should give him an edge at TPC Craig Ranch, but he isn't listed among Johnson's favorites to win.

On the other hand, Johnson knows DeChambeau can overpower any course he steps onto. TPC Craig Park appears to be a haven for long hitters, and DeChambeau certainly fits that description. He leads the tour in driving distance (322.1 yards) and also is at the top in scoring average (69.668). He is No. 1 in strokes gained both off the tee and tee-to-green and 15th putting. He stormed back to tie for ninth last week after nearly missing the cut, shooting a pair of 68s on the weekend, and he has two victories on tour this season.

Johnson also has kept a very close eye on Spieth since he made his pro debut at this event as a 16-year-old. He tied for 16th on a sponsor's exemption in that 2010 event and has since won three majors and 12 tour events. He has emerged from a lengthy dry spell with five top-five finishes in his past seven full-field events, including a win at the Valero Texas Open and a tie for third in the Masters. He has been particularly good around the greens, ranking 12th in that strokes gained category, and he is eighth in overall putting average.

How to make 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson predictions

This week, Johnson is touting a long shot who is excellent off the tee, yet comes in at well over 50-1 odds. He could pull off a stunning victory this week. You can only see who it is here.

Who wins the Wells AT&T Byron Nelson 2021? Where do DeChambeau and Spieth finish? Which huge long shot do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which golfers to back, all from the expert who has crushed his gold picks.

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds

Jon Rahm 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 8-1

Jordan Spieth 10-1

Daniel Berger 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 20-1

Scottie Scheffler 25-1

Marc Leishman 28-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Sam Burns 30-1

Si-Woo Kim 35-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Ryan Palmer 40-1

Harris English 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Charl Schwartzel 55-1

Matt Kuchar 60-1

Thomas Pieters 66-1

Lee Westwood 66-1

Charles Howell 66-1

Aaron Wise 66-1

Keith Mitchell 66-1

Luke List 66-1

Russell Knox 70-1

Talor Gooch 70-1

Peter Uihlein 70-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Antoine Rozner 90-1

Brandt Snedeker 90-1

Camilo Villegas 100-1

Ryan Moore 100-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Sebastian Munoz 100-1

Jhonattan Vegas 125-1

John Catlin 125-1

Erik Van Rooyen 125-1

James Hahn 125-1

Wyndham Clark 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Pat Perez 150-1

Adam Schenk 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Doc Redman 150-1

Martin Laird 150-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Scott Piercy 150-1