AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds 2018: Picks from model that nailed Kuchar's run

Dustin Johnson is the favorite in Las Vegas for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. USATSI

The PGA Tour is heading to California on Thursday for the 2018 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Dustin Johnson is the Vegas favorite at 6/1, followed closely by Jon Rahm and Rory Mcllroy at 9/1. The pros compete in an individual competition in addition to the team format.

The pros compete in an individual competition in addition to the team format.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Matt Kuchar at the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week. Despite being a 40-1 long shot, the model projected him to be a top contender. The result: Kuchar shot 68 or better in his final three rounds and finished tied for fifth. Anybody who used their model had plenty of great value selections to choose from.

Now that the field for the 2018 Pebble Beach Pro-Am is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year: Kevin Chappell, a 50/1 long shot, will make a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.

Chappell is coming off a disappointing performance at the Phoenix Open that saw him finish 31st. However, he's been hot this season with a top-10 finish at the CareerBuilder Challenge and has shot 69 or better in six of his past seven rounds on tour.

Another curveball: Phil Mickelson, a three-time winner of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, doesn't even sniff the top-12. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, four additional players with odds longer than 30/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Dustin Johnson 6/1

Jon Rahm 9/1

Rory Mcllroy 9/1

Jason Day 10/1

Jordan Spieth 11/1

Gary Woodland 22/1

Paul Casey 33/1

Phil Mickelson 33/1

Matt Kuchar 35/1

Pat Perez 35/1

Brandt Snedeker 35/1

Branden Grace 35/1

Patrick Reed 40/1

Patrick Cantlay 40/1

Adam Scott 40/1

Chesson Hadley 50/1

Chez Reavie 50/1

Kevin Chappell 50/1

Kevin Kisner 50/1

Bryson Dechambeau 66/1