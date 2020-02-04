AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions, odds 2020: Jordan Spieth, Jason Day picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing continues this week at scenic Pebble Beach, where the world's best golfers will rub elbows with well-known celebrities. The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tees off on Thursday on California's Monterey Peninsula. Phil Mickelson won last year, and a sixth title here would break a tie with Mark O'Meara for the most victories at the tournament.

Dustin Johnson is a two-time winner and comes in as the favorite at 13-2 according to the latest 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds. Other former winners in the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am field include Brandt Snedeker (25-1) and Jordan Spieth (40-1). Before you make any 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks of your own, see the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Brooks Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

At last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open, Johnson saw the momentum Webb Simpson came in with and knew the 34-year-old had a strong track record at TPC Scottsdale. Simpson went 17 under par and birdied the first playoff hole to win his sixth Tour title.

Johnson also knows Pebble Beach and, before last year's Pro-Am, had Phil Mickelson among his best of the rest, saying, "You never know what Phil will do, but he loves this place. This could be a great week for him." The 48-year old became the oldest winner in the event's history, winning it for the fifth time. Anyone who has followed Johnson's lead has reaped huge rewards.

Top 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks here, and they will surprise you.

We can tell you Johnson wants no part of Jordan Spieth, even though he has won at Pebble Beach before. However, the three-time major winner is struggling from tee to green, and now his putter is letting him down, which spells doom this week. He's a player you'll want to fade.

Johnson has a strong read on Day, who has struggled with back issues, but is still one of the most talented players on tour. He had to withdraw from the Presidents Cup because of his ailing back, but has finished in the top five at Pebble Beach the past three years. Mild weather should keep his back from tightening and he tied for 16th at the Farmers two weeks ago. He is 29th in total shots gained, but has only played three rounds this season.

The golf expert also has seen plenty from Paul Casey, the runner-up at Pebble Beach last year who has gone 26-under in his last eight rounds there. The Englishman is 19th on Tour in shots gained tee-to-green and has finished in the top 25 in three of his four tournaments this season. He shot three rounds in the 60s in his last outing at the American Express, but closed with 71 to finish 15-under and tied for 21st.

How to make 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks

Johnson believes a surprise could be in store this week from a monster long shot who has flirted with success in recent years at Pebble Beach. This overlooked golfer has been putting well and could be ready to break out for another victory. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Where do Day and Casey finish? And which monster long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, all from the PGA Tour insider who nailed the Tour Championship and knows what it takes to win at Pebble Beach.



Dustin Johnson 13-2

Patrick Cantlay 9-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Matt Kuchar 20-1

Brandt Snedeker 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Phil Mickelson 28-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 28-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Branden Grace 33-1

Viktor Hovland 33-1

Graeme McDowell 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Russell Knox 45-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Tom Hoge 50-1

Kevin Kisner 50-1

Alexander Noren 50-1

Andrew Putnam 50-1

Cameron Champ 55-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Max Homa 66-1

Kevin Na 66-1

Harry Higgs 75-1

Jim Furyk 80-1

J.B. Holmes 80-1

Kurt Kitayama 80-1

Nate Lashley 80-1

Adam Long 80-1

Pat Perez 80-1

Scott Piercy 80-1

Chez Reavie 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Vaughn Taylor 80-1

Lanto Griffin 90-1

Charley Hoffman 90-1

Aaron Wise 90-1

Harold Varner III 90-1

Sung Kang 90-1

Keith Mitchell 90-1