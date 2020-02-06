AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions, odds 2020: Jordan Spieth, Max Homa picks from PGA insider

Phil Mickelson goes for a record sixth title at Pebble Beach when the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing heads back to California for the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am starting on Thursday. The now 49-year-old became the oldest winner of the event last year and is tied with Mark O'Meara with five titles on the scenic tracks along the Pacific Ocean. Mickelson is listed at 28-1 to repeat, according to the latest 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds.

The event, whose first tee times are at 11 a.m. ET, is one of two on Tour that uses a three-course format and the addition of celebrity partners means the golfers must have plenty of patience. Joining Mickelson in the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field are former winners like Dustin Johnson (13-2) and Brandt Snedker (25-1). Before you make any 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks of your own, see the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Brooks Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

At last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open, Johnson saw the momentum Webb Simpson came in with and knew the 34-year-old had a strong track record at TPC Scottsdale. Simpson went 17 under par and birdied the first playoff hole to win his sixth Tour title.

Johnson also knows Pebble Beach and, before last year's Pro-Am, had Phil Mickelson among his best of the rest, saying, "You never know what Phil will do, but he loves this place. This could be a great week for him." The 48-year old became the oldest winner in the event's history, winning it for the fifth time. Anyone who has followed Johnson's lead has reaped huge rewards.

Top 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks here, and they will surprise you.

We can tell you Johnson wants no part of Jordan Spieth, even though he has won at Pebble Beach before. However, the three-time major winner is struggling from tee to green, and now his putter is letting him down, which spells doom this week. He's a player you'll want to fade.

Johnson has a feel for the game of Scott Piercy, who started the final round in this event last year one shot back but faltered and finished 10th. He was seventh at last week's Phoenix Open and has scored in the 60s in five of his last eight rounds. The 41-year-old has four Tour wins, and he was ninth last season in greens in regulation and 17th in scrambling.

The golf expert also has seen the surge of Max Homa, who earned his first Tour title at last year's Wells Fargo Championship. The 29-year-old has finished in the top 10 in the past two events, shooting 68 and 67 in the final rounds, and is 33 under in his last three with scores of 64 and 63. He has been strong on short putts, which is one of the keys to success at Pebble Beach.

How to make 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks

Johnson believes a surprise could be in store this week from a monster long shot who has flirted with success in recent years at Pebble Beach. This overlooked golfer has been putting well and could be ready to break out for another victory. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Where do Piercy and Homa finish? And which monster long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, all from the PGA Tour insider who nailed the Tour Championship and knows what it takes to win at Pebble Beach.



Dustin Johnson 13-2

Patrick Cantlay 9-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Matt Kuchar 20-1

Brandt Snedeker 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Phil Mickelson 28-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 28-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Branden Grace 33-1

Viktor Hovland 33-1

Graeme McDowell 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Russell Knox 45-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Tom Hoge 50-1

Kevin Kisner 50-1

Alexander Noren 50-1

Andrew Putnam 50-1

Cameron Champ 55-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Max Homa 66-1

Kevin Na 66-1

Harry Higgs 75-1

Jim Furyk 80-1

J.B. Holmes 80-1

Kurt Kitayama 80-1

Nate Lashley 80-1

Adam Long 80-1

Pat Perez 80-1

Scott Piercy 80-1

Chez Reavie 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Vaughn Taylor 80-1

Lanto Griffin 90-1

Charley Hoffman 90-1

Aaron Wise 90-1

Harold Varner III 90-1

Sung Kang 90-1

Keith Mitchell 90-1