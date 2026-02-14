2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, payouts from $20 million purse from first signature event of season
The top 80 players on the PGA Tour vie for one of the biggest paychecks of the season this week at Pebble Beach
After a 2024 season in which Scottie Scheffler claimed half of the PGA Tour's signature events, all eight were won by different players in 2025. Parity was the name of the game as winner's checks worth $3.6 million and $4 million for the player invitationals were doled out to a variety of names, including not only Scheffler but Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, among others.
This week, the 2026 signature events get underway as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes center stage. McIlroy enters as the reigning champion after kicking off a memorable spring in California last year, not only winning at Pebble Beach but adding The Players Championship and his first Masters green jacket to three early season wins. He will be playing his first PGA Tour event of 2026, as will Tommy Fleetwood, who won the FedEx Cup a year ago.
The stakes are elevated when a signature event falls on the calendar, which means the payouts are raised, too. Not only will $3.6 million of the $20 million purse be awarded to the winner, every player inside the top 10 will clear $500,000 and those inside the top 20 will each earn north of $250,000.
Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be divided among the 80 players at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $795,000
6th: $715,000
7th: $665,000
8th: $615,000
9th: $575,000
10th: $535,000
11th: $495,000
12th: $455,000
13th: $415,000
14th: $375,000
15th: $352,000
16th: $332,000
17th: $312,000
18th: $292,000
19th: $272,000
20th: $252,000
21st: $232,000
22nd: $217,000
23rd: $202,000
24th: $187,000
25th: $172,000
26th: $158,000
27th: $150,000
28th: $143,000
29th: $137,000
30th: $131,000
31st: $125,000
32nd: $119,000
33rd: $114,000
34th: $109,000
35th: $104,000
36th: $99,000
37th: $94,000
38th: $89,000
39th: $84,000
40th: $80,000
41st: $76,000
42nd: $72,000
43rd: $68,000
44th: $64,000
45th: $60,000
46th: $57,000
47th: $54,000
48th: $52,000
49th: $50,000
50th: $48,000
51st: $47,000
52nd: $46,000
53rd: $45,000
54th: $44,000
55th: $43,000
56th: $42,000
57th: $41,000
58th: $40,000
59th: $39,500
60th: $39,000
61st: $38,500
62nd: $38,000
63rd: $37,500
64th: $37,000
65th: $36,500
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,500
68th: $35,000
69th: $34,750
70th: $34,500
71st: $34,250
72nd: $34,000
73rd: $33,750
74th: $33,500
75th: $33,250
76th: $33,000
77th: $32,750
78th: $32,500
79th: $32,250
80th: $32,000