After a 2024 season in which Scottie Scheffler claimed half of the PGA Tour's signature events, all eight were won by different players in 2025. Parity was the name of the game as winner's checks worth $3.6 million and $4 million for the player invitationals were doled out to a variety of names, including not only Scheffler but Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, among others.

This week, the 2026 signature events get underway as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes center stage. McIlroy enters as the reigning champion after kicking off a memorable spring in California last year, not only winning at Pebble Beach but adding The Players Championship and his first Masters green jacket to three early season wins. He will be playing his first PGA Tour event of 2026, as will Tommy Fleetwood, who won the FedEx Cup a year ago.

The stakes are elevated when a signature event falls on the calendar, which means the payouts are raised, too. Not only will $3.6 million of the $20 million purse be awarded to the winner, every player inside the top 10 will clear $500,000 and those inside the top 20 will each earn north of $250,000.

Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be divided among the 80 players at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, purse

Total Purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $795,000

6th: $715,000

7th: $665,000

8th: $615,000

9th: $575,000

10th: $535,000

11th: $495,000

12th: $455,000

13th: $415,000

14th: $375,000

15th: $352,000

16th: $332,000

17th: $312,000

18th: $292,000

19th: $272,000

20th: $252,000

21st: $232,000

22nd: $217,000

23rd: $202,000

24th: $187,000

25th: $172,000

26th: $158,000

27th: $150,000

28th: $143,000

29th: $137,000

30th: $131,000

31st: $125,000

32nd: $119,000

33rd: $114,000

34th: $109,000

35th: $104,000

36th: $99,000

37th: $94,000

38th: $89,000

39th: $84,000

40th: $80,000

41st: $76,000

42nd: $72,000

43rd: $68,000

44th: $64,000

45th: $60,000

46th: $57,000

47th: $54,000

48th: $52,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $48,000

51st: $47,000

52nd: $46,000

53rd: $45,000

54th: $44,000

55th: $43,000

56th: $42,000

57th: $41,000

58th: $40,000

59th: $39,500

60th: $39,000

61st: $38,500

62nd: $38,000

63rd: $37,500

64th: $37,000

65th: $36,500

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,500

68th: $35,000

69th: $34,750

70th: $34,500

71st: $34,250

72nd: $34,000

73rd: $33,750

74th: $33,500

75th: $33,250

76th: $33,000

77th: $32,750

78th: $32,500

79th: $32,250

80th: $32,000