This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Live scores, updates and highlights from the third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California

By
1 min read

Moving Day has arrived in Pebble Beach, California, and the top of the leaderboard set to play the final 36 holes at Spyglass Hill Golf Course should create some fireworks over the next two days. Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune enter Roudn 3 as co-leaders of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, holding a one-shot lead on Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns.

Just behind them are Min Woo Lee (three back) and a group at T10 that includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth (among others), all aiming to make up as much of a five-shot deficit as they can before the day is out. Rory McIlroy is just one behind them, looking up from six down of the co-leaders, while the road for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is much more difficult, needing to overcome a nine-shot gap after starting 72-66 in the tournament.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am airing live from 3-7 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from Pebble Beach.
