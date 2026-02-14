2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3
Live scores, updates and highlights from the third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California
Moving Day has arrived in Pebble Beach, California, and the top of the leaderboard set to play the final 36 holes at Spyglass Hill Golf Course should create some fireworks over the next two days. Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune enter Roudn 3 as co-leaders of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, holding a one-shot lead on Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns.
Just behind them are Min Woo Lee (three back) and a group at T10 that includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth (among others), all aiming to make up as much of a five-shot deficit as they can before the day is out. Rory McIlroy is just one behind them, looking up from six down of the co-leaders, while the road for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is much more difficult, needing to overcome a nine-shot gap after starting 72-66 in the tournament.
Watch Round 3 of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am airing live from 3-7 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from Pebble Beach.
-
3:14
Round 2 Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
1:52
Akshay Bhatia (-15) Holds Co-Lead After 8-under 64 in RD2
-
1:18
Rickie Fowler (-14) Sits 1 Shot Back After Career Day
-
1:30
Scottie Scheffler (-6) Surges on Second Nine, Sits T34
-
0:49
Course Golfers Like Better: Pebble Beach or Spyglass
-
4:39
Round 1 Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
1:13
Ryo Hisatsune (-10) Cards Bogey-Free 62, Holds Solo Lead
-
1:25
Chris Gotterup (-8) Stays Hot, Sits 2 Shots Back of Lead
-
1:29
Rory McIlroy (-4) Up-And-Down in 1st Tour Start of Season
-
1:42
Jordan Spieth (-6) Rides Fast Start, Sits 4 Shots Back
-
1:58
Scottie Scheffler Continues to Struggle in Opening Round
-
1:22
Scottie Scheffler Looks For 1st Career Win At Pebble Beach
-
1:24
Hideki Matsuyama Seeking Redemption From Phoenix Open
-
1:33
Chris Gotterup Coming Off 2nd Win In Past Three Starts
-
1:26
Former Champ Justin Rose Returns To Pebble Beach
-
1:32
Ludvig Aberg Struggling To Start 2026 Season
-
1:05
Why Pebble Beach is Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood
-
1:02
Slight Grip Change Made Justin Rose a Champion
-
0:55
Scottie Scheffler Looks For 1st Win at Pebble Beach
-
0:46
