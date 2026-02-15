2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am reaches its conclusion on Sunday with Akshay Bhatia still holding the top spot on the leaderboard and a new contender emerging. Collin Morikawa, who is winless on the PGA Tour since 2023, shot a round-of-the-week 62 on Moving Day to rocket himself into a spot tied for second place with 18 holes remaining.

The first signature event of the 2026 season will be hotly contested through the finish with Sepp Straka and Jake Knapp alongside Morikawa, entering the day two shots back of Bhtia, and names like Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee and Sam Burns all within five strokes. While it's unlikely a challenger will emerge from further back, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele are among the big names aiming to lock up at least $535,000 as top 10 finishers.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am airing live from 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from Pebble Beach.