Augusta National earns temporary victory as auction site removes green jackets

Green Jacket Auctions has temporarily complied with a demand from Augusta National Golf Club to remove three green jackets from its bidding site, including Byron Nelson's jacket that was likely going to fetch $150,000 or more.

The auction site didn't really have a choice, though, after ANGC filed a lawsuit and a judge agreed with the club. Here is the report from ESPN.

A judge on Thursday temporarily halted the sale of a Masters champion's green jacket and other items from Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters golf tournament by a golf memorabilia company. U.S. District Chief Judge J. Randal Hall said the club's policy concerning the jackets weighs in its favor and that there were sales of jackets in the past does not mean Augusta National has issued a waiver of ownership.

There is much contention over how Green Jacket Auctions actually got the jackets. Members are not allowed to remove them from the club, and players who win the event are only allowed to take them for the year after their victory. ANGC says it owns the jackets and champions have "possessory rights," according to ESPN.

If you try to go to the page where the Nelson jacket was being sold, this is what it says.

Dear Friends, As a result of the pending lawsuit brought by the Augusta National Golf Club, Lots 1-3 are temporarily unavailable. We reaffirm our belief that Augusta National is attempting to assert ownership claims to every green jacket ever produced, regardless of who currently owns or possesses the jackets. Obviously, we dispute such claims. Indeed, we stand ready to litigate the matter to the fullest extent necessary. Thank you for your support. We're proud of our business and proud of our customers. Ryan Carey and Bob Zafian

"My client does not deal in stolen goods," added Green Jacket Auctions attorney Gail Podolsky, in a statement to ESPN. "That's not his business model. He lives and breathes on the success of the last auction and his reputation."

It would appear that we have a long way to go before this case is over.