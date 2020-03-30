Augusta National Golf Club donates $2 million to aid in coronavirus testing, emergency relief
A good move by the folks who were supposed to host the first major of the year
The 2020 Masters has been postponed, but the Augusta National Golf Club is still trying to provide some early spring life to a country that badly needs it. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Augusta National has pledged $2 million to help fight the virus.
"It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the city of Augusta and the greater region," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. "We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years."
According to ESPN, the money will be directed two different places.
The club released details on Monday morning, saying that $1 million would go to Augusta University to help expand coronavirus testing, with another $1 million given to the COVID-19 CSRA Emergency Fund, which was launched to "directly support relief efforts for the most vulnerable populations affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the community."
This is a great move by Augusta National in the wake of so much national tragedy. The organization is uniquely positioned to be able to do something like this, and it has followed through. All of it following the disappointment of having to push the 2020 Masters to a to-be-determined later date.
