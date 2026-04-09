AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The Masters is not only unlike any other major championship or golf tournament, it is unlike any other sporting event in the world. Returning to the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club every year, arguably the largest prize in the game holds a distinction that others do not.

In this day and age, everything is on the move: The Super Bowl, NFL Draft, College Football Playoff National Championship, NCAA Tournament, World Cup, Olympics. Basically, every other big-time sporting event changes locations annually. Heck, the likelihood of a team hosting the World Series every single year (yes, even the Los Angeles Dodgers) is non-existent. The physical location where athletes' dreams are realized is rarely, if ever, the same.

Among myriad factors, this makes the Masters uniquely different.

There are memories here: sights, sounds and smells that your senses recognize immediately upon returning to Augusta National. There have been moments here, like 12 months ago on the 18th green. Close your eyes, and you see them. The finishing hole is not alone; seemingly, each one around the property can call back at least one shot that lives in Masters lore.

Drawing from the past can sometimes help to pen the future, but if one is not careful, it can also spell disaster. The magic of this place works both ways. For every Phil Mickelson shot out of the pine straw on No. 13 in 2010, someone is hitting the ball into Rae's Creek. For every Tiger Woods chip-in birdie on No. 16 in 2005, there is the disaster from Xander Schauffele in 2021.

No one knows both sides of this coin better than Justin Rose. A man who has finished 72 holes at the Masters without anyone beating him on two occasions, the 45-year-old insists the magic of Augusta National is still working in his favor, even if sometimes it seems to be working against him.

"I hope it only boosts my belief that I can go ahead and do it," Rose said of his close calls in the Masters. "I feel like I've pretty much done what it takes to win. I just haven't kind of walked over the line. I feel like I've executed well enough to have done the job. From that point of view, I don't feel like I have to find something in myself to kind of do something different. I truly believe that. No, I don't feel like it owes me anything.

"I come here with a good sort of attitude. I come here with it as a place that I enjoy being. There's certain places you get to, and you take a deep breath and go, 'Right, it's nice to be here.' That still is one of them for me; Augusta still is one of those places for me. I think, through the years, I've gotten to know a lot of the people, whether in the locker room or members themselves, and it's a very enjoyable and comfortable place to be. From that point of view, I actually, very fortunately, don't feel that way."

Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose playing in the final pairing of the 2015 Masters. Getty Images

Rose's optimism remained as he began his 21st attempt at slipping on the green jacket. He has seen every nook and cranny of Augusta National as part of a Masters career that has seen him collect the most first-round leads (five) in tournament history and three runner-up results (2015, 2017, 2025). He has seen all the recent course changes, the lengthening of certain holes, and the removal of some trees.

But even Rose understands that, with an influx of knowledge, comes the requirement to be nimble, both in between the ropes and in between the ears.

"Knowledge is good, but it's also good and bad because you know that you can't do that, you should do this, and you should do this because that's no good," Rose said. "If you're focusing on the wrong side of that equation, then I think knowledge, yeah, sometimes freewheeling without knowing all the parameters can lead to freedom.

"I have definitely played tournaments where I haven't played a practice round, and that freedom has been the benefit for sure. So as a player, that's kind of a personal commitment choice is to go, 'How do you play knowing all the variables'? You've got to go all in. You've got to be completely committed. You've got to be ruthless to the shot that you want to hit, so be front-footed rather than -- you might be playing safe, but you've got to be playing safe in the right way. That's the dance that you do with knowledge."

At Augusta National, this dance is no cha-cha slide nor cupid shuffle. It's the waltz, the tango, the samba, a ballet -- there is an elegance in the high degree of difficulty, a tightrope walk almost. One false step and that magic turns into doubt, and who is to say that initial sensation is ever recaptured?

"I like this place," 2015 champion Jordan Spieth said. "I've been able to play this place when it's been good coming in. I've been able to play it well, and when it hasn't been good coming in, I've been able to play it well. So play to the right spots, wait for the chances."

Like Rose, Spieth understands the give-and-take relationship of Augusta National. This year marks 10 years since that second nine on Sunday when an opportunity to become the fourth successful defender slipped through his grasp in heart-wrenching fashion. That moment is recalled perhaps more than those from the year before.

Spieth is not alone. Most champions experience doubt at some point, either before, after or even during a round. Traverse down the path of a long, successful career at Augusta National, and windows of self-questioning are inevitable.

Ironically, in Rose's case, the man who kept him out of the winner's circle in 2025 is the same one who understands this the most.

Rory McIlroy had nothing but doubt for more than a decade. He questioned how he prepared. He questioned how Mickelson could feel a sense of aggression around Augusta National. He scratched his head when Spieth sprayed the ball everywhere and still signed for a score under par.

He saw the magic in others. In 2025, he finally felt it in himself. McIlroy experienced the sensation that so many of the champions before him have and came to understand in his tumultuous final round what has always been true at Augusta National: fortunes can turn on a dime.