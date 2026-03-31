The 2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur takes center stage this week as 72 of the finest amateur golfers in the world take part in the seventh playing of the women's event, which has its final round hosted at Augusta National Golf Club. Preceding the Masters since 2019, the ANWA has quickly become one of the top prizes among women amateur golfers.

The margin of victory has been tight since the event began. Ever since Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural tournament by a handful of shots, each subsequent ANWA has been decided by either a single shot in regulation or a playoff. Rose Zhang's memorable performance in 2023 was the last time extra holes were needed in the tournament.

However, to play in the final round at Augusta National on Saturday, golfers will need to navigate a cut at the 36-hole mark. The field of 72 includes 48 of the top 50 in the women's World Golf Amateur Rankings with only the top 30 players and ties making it to the final day of action.

The first two rounds of the ANWA are contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday. After the cut is made, players will practice at Augusta National on Friday before returning to the grounds for the final-round competition on Saturday.

Two past champions are in the field this week: Anna Davis and Tsubasa Kajitani. In addition to the two victors, two runner-up finishers in Bailey Shoemaker and Asterisk Talley also plan to tee it up and hope to do one spot better than their respective efforts in 2024 and 2025.

A total of 23 different countries and territories are represented in the field; Japan leads the international contingent with five players. And of those 72 players making up the field, nearly half (35) will be making their debuts, while 37 make their return to Champions Retreat and hopefully Augusta National.

Let's take a look at what else you need to know ahead of the ANWA.

2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur

TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 — Wednesday, April 1

Champions Retreat Golf Club

1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Peacock

Round 2 — Thursday, April 2

Champions Retreat Golf Club

1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Peacock

Round 3 — Saturday, April 4

Augusta National Golf Club

12-3 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

Format

An international field of 72 amateurs will compete in 36 holes of stroke play at Champions Retreat Golf Club before the action moves to Augusta National Golf Club, where the top 30 players and ties will play their final 18 holes. In the event of a tie after 54 holes, the champion will be crowned via a sudden-death playoff. Since Kupcho's win in 2019, each ANWA has featured a winning margin of a single stroke or required a playoff.

Field: Notable players

World Amateur Golf Rankings

Kiara Romero (United States) Paula Martin Sampedro (Spain) Andrea Revuelta (Spain) Farah O'Keefe (United States) Meja Örtengren (Sweden) Megha Ganne (United States) Maria Jose Marin (Colombia) Eila Galitsky (Thailand) Soomin Oh (South Korea) Asterisk Talley (United States) -- 2025 runner-up



Anna Davis -- 2022 champion

Tsubasa Kajitani -- 2021 champion

Bailey Shoemaker -- 2024 runner-up

Past champions