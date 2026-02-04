The 2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur will once again feature the biggest names in women's amateur golf for a three-round championship tournament concluding April 4. A total of 71 players have been confirmed for the event with 48 of the top 50 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings set to tee it up just ahead of the 2026 Masters.

Players in the field represent 23 different countries and territories as well as all six inhabited continents. A pair of past champions returns to the championship as Tsubasa Kajitani and Anna Davis will compete with 2025 runner-up Asterik Talley and world No. 1 amateur Kiara Romero among headliners in the field. Megha Ganne and Amanda Sambach are set to play in their sixth Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Taking place the week before the Masters, the ANWA features a field of 72 players competing across 54 holes of stroke play.

The first two rounds take place across the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday. A practice round on Friday follows the 36-hole cut, leaving the top 30 players and ties to compete at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday until a champion is crowned.

The 2026 ANWA marks the seventh edition of the championship. Past winners have included major champion Jennifer Kupcho, Rose Zhang, who put a bow on an incredible amateur career with her victory at Augusta National in 2023, and Lottie Woad, who is now the eighth-ranked player in the world as a professional.

Augusta National Women's Amateur past champions