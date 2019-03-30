Augusta National Women's Amateur will feature honorary first tee ceremony

The Masters has its opening tee shot ceremony, kicked off (literally sometimes) by Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus. And now the Augusta National Women's Amateur will have the same.

It was announced this week that Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez, Lorena Ochoa and Se Ri Pak would get the festivities going on the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday, April 6. Following that first tee ceremony, the top 30 from two days of competition will play a final 18 holes at Augusta National for a silver trophy and the only first-ever women's amateur crown at this famous venue.

"The young players competing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur have grown up inspired by the contributions and accomplishments of Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez, Lorena Ochoa and Se Ri Pak," chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, Fred Ridley said.

"I cannot think of a better way to encourage this year's inaugural field and mark this important moment in the sport than to have the support and presence of these four legends."

This foursome has combined for 20 major championships and hundreds of wins all over the planet. I love how diverse the group is, too, as women's golf has become a truly global game. Sorenstam is from Sweden, Ochoa from Mexico, Pak from South Korea and Lopez from the United States.

"I am thrilled for these players and the experience ahead of them next week," Sorenstam said. "This championship is fantastic for women's golf, and I know young girls are going to be energized and motivated by seeing this event unfold for years to come."

The Augusta National Women's Amateur field will begin with 72 golfers before the 36-hole cut. Here's a look at the trophy, which includes flowers from all the names of the holes at Augusta National.