A new sponsor title brought a first to the 2025 Baycurrent Classic as three players -- the most in tournament history -- find themselves in a share of the lead after the opening proceedings at Yokohama Country Club. Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley and Max Greyserman fired matching 67s in the first round of the Baycurrent Classic to climb to the top of a congested leaderboard at 4 under.

Campbell and Cauley entered the FedEx Cup Fall already inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings -- qualified for the signature events in 2026 -- while Greyserman stands at No. 58, on the inside track to remain in the Aon Next 10, which qualifies for the first two big-money events of next year.

"I really like the golf course. It's different than last year's golf course," Greyserman said. "Last year, it was a more straightforward test, kind of narrow. Can you put the ball in play? Can you put it on the green? Kind of flat greens. This golf course is very much like maybe Northeast golf: lot of slope on the golf course, around the greens, on the greens. So, a lot of runoffs, a lot of runoffs, bunkers, fairway runoffs.

"I enjoy playing that style of golf maybe like a Pinehurst No. 2 type of golf where everything's shaved around the greens. I think it's maybe more fun to play and there's more creativity. It's kind of like linksy golf around the greens a little bit. Yeah, it's a fun test, a different test. I think it might be one of the best courses we play all year to be honest."

While eyes go to the top of the leaderboard where those three men's names reside, just underneath them are those of Adam Scott and Sahith Theegala, who were among eight players to sign for a first-round 68. Outside of a double bogey on the par-4 18th -- his ninth hole of the round -- Theegala was largely perfect adding five birdies and no other dropped shots across his other 17 holes of play.

The result is a quality score and one that is needed for the free-swinging right hander following a disappointing 2025 regular season campaign that was riddled with injuries late. What started as an oblique injury at the hands of TGL morphed into a neck injury and sidelined Theegala for months before a return at The Open. Finally healthy, he is showing his true form again.

"Played really well, hit the ball great from the start of the day all the way to the end," Theegala said. "It was tough to hit anything close today, pins were great pins for the conditions. I thought the setup was awesome considering the wind, very fair. Definitely a lot of scoring opportunities but also just really hard to make putts, and I didn't make anything. Made one on the last hole, I shouldn't say that.

"But hit the ball so solid. Really happy with the way that's been going. Napa was probably my first full strength tournament back so hit the ball great there as well. Got to keep doing what I'm doing, and I know the putts will fall eventually. Yeah, it's been awesome to get back and just feel good again."

Theegala entered the week No. 151 in the FedEx Cup standings and No. 81 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He has work to do to qualify for major championships and big tournaments next year, but without the stress of maintaining his PGA Tour membership == Theegala is exempt through 2026 due to his lone PGA Tour win -- the 27-year-old is starting to play the type of golf, at least on Thursday, that many have grown accustomed to from him.

Leaders

T1. Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley, Max Greyserman (-4)

Can you name the six multi-event winners on the PGA Tour in 2025? Hint: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, and Ryan Fox are five of them. The sixth, of course, is Brian Campbell. In possession of the fewest top 20s (two) among win leaders this season -- Cauley has four while Greyserman has three -- Campbell is at it again looking to nab his third victory of the season in what can only be described as one of the most bizarre years on the PGA Tour.

While he is the shortest hitter on the PGA Tour -- Campbell averages 279 yards off the tee -- he has proven that, when he is in the mix, he is a legitimate contender. Yokohama's fairways and greens feed into his strengths, and on Thursday, he showed that with five birdies and an eagle amid difficult conditions.

"Just patient," Campbell said. "I started on 10, and that's definitely the harder side. I mean, it's [the wind is] blowing 20 to 30 [miles per hour] at times. Really just trying to stay in the tournament and save pars when you can, take advantage of the downwind holes, and made some good par saves. I played my front nine really solid and then just caught fire on my last four holes basically. It was just a solid round that turned into really good at the end."

Contenders

T4. Nicolai Højgaard, William Mouw, Takumi Kanaya, Kevin Roy, Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala, Sam Ryder, Rico Hoey (-3)

T12. Beau Hossler, Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Michael Thorbjornsen, Alex Smalley, Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-2)

In a young man's game, Scott continues to persist. The veteran started his round with four birdies in his opening six holes against one dropped shot before a bevy of pars (12 straight) polished off his 67. Windy, difficult conditions are conducive for a proper player like Scott to get himself in the throngs of contention and stay there.

Always capable of flighting and changing trajectories, the 45-year-old expressed how continued winds would actually help him against his peers. Not only that, if he continues to putt above his baseline -- he gained just over a stroke on the field Thursday with his broom stick -- Scott should love his chances.

"It was tough," Scott said. "I got off to like a great start, hit a few shots in close the first few holes and then just started grinding from there. I did hit a few other good shots, but I actually missed those putts. I'm not going to say it should be a couple better, I'm pretty happy with that score in this condition."

2025 Baycurrent Classic updated odds, picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Max Greyserman: 12-1

Bud Cauley: 12-1

Alex Noren: 14-1

Adam Scott: 14-1

Nicolai Højgaard: 16-1

Rico Hoey: 16-1

Xander Schauffele: 18-1

Michael Thorbjornsen: 18-1

Brian Campbell: 20-1

I still like the world No. 4 in this spot as Xander Schauffele stands at even par and only four strokes off the early pace. Schauffele did not have his best stuff in the opening round, but the way he was able to scrap and claw his way to a 71 is encouraging. He played the easy holes poorly and the hard holes effectively, and if able to take advantage of the scoring opportunities across the next 54 holes while also maintaining some comfort on the greens (a welcome sight), Schauffele should factor for his first win since raising the Claret Jug.