SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) -- Raging wind at Port Royal caused unplayable conditions that led to cancellation of the final round Sunday at the Bermuda Championship. Austin Smotherman and Seamus Power were to return Monday morning for a sudden-death playoff.

Gusts topped 40 mph (65 kph) in the morning, and none of the 72 players who made the cut was able to start the final round. Officials decided a few hours later to cancel play on Sunday, and with a forecast just as dire, made it a 54-hole tournament.

Smotherman and Power were tied for the 54-hole lead, and the plan was for them to return at 9 a.m. local time (8 a.m. EDT) for the playoff at the par-3 16th hole, weather permitting.

The most recent Monday finish on the PGA Tour was at the Travelers Championship in June, when Viktor Hovland defeated Scottie Scheffler. The last time a PGA Tour event was reduced to 54 holes was the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ended on a Saturday.

Smotherman and Power are entered in the Mexico Open next week in Vallarta, Mexico, and a charter plane was due to take other players in the field.

Power is just outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup Fall, and a victory would not only lock up his card through 2028 but put him in the elite Championship Series in the new 2028 schedule. Smotherman won his first PGA Tour title in Utah earlier this month. Another victory would earn him a spot in the U.S. Open.