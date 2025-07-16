The 2025 Open Championship, the fourth and final golf major of the year, tees off on Thursday, July 17, from Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Here is a look at the most popular sportsbook promos from the top betting sites that users can take advantage of for the Open Championship 2025, along with a quick preview of some of the top golfers in the field.

Where to bet on the 2025 Open Championship

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if you win No code required DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly No code required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW

FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 all have "bet and get" offers where users can earn $150 in bonus bets after a first bet of $5+. FanDuel only awards the $150 if the user wins their first bet, while DraftKings and bet365 give the $150 regardless of a win or loss.

BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook are offering more in potential bonus bets, but you have to wager more to start. BetMGM will match a first bet of up to $1,500 in bonus bets if that initial wager loses. Fanatics is offering a grand total of up to $1,000 in bonus bets, with up to $100 in bonus bets each day for your first 10 days with the sportsbook—if your first bet loses each day.

Caesars has opted for profit boosts instead of bonus bets for its welcome offer, giving users 10 100% profit boosts to potentially double their winnings after a first bet of at least $1.

2025 Open Championship betting preview

Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland will host the world's best golfers from Thursday to Sunday for the 153rd Open Championship. Royal Portrush remains the only course outside of England and Scotland to host the Open Championship. Shane Lowry (-15) won the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush by six strokes over runner-up Tommy Fleetwood.

At FanDuel, Scottie Scheffler is the +450 favorite to win his first career Open Championship. Scheffler's best Open Championship finish was a T-7 finish last year, and he's aiming for his fourth major win after taking home two Masters and a PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy at +700 is the only other golfer with odds shorter than +1000 to win this week's major.

Jon Rahm has the third-lowest odds at +1200, followed by Bryson DeChambeau at +2000. Last year's Open winner, Xander Schauffele, is fifth at +2500, with Fleetwood (+2600), Ludvig Aberg (+2800) and Viktor Hovland (+3000) all close behind. With a victory this week, Schauffele can become first repeat champion at The Open since Padraig Harrington.

Responsible gaming

All bettors must strive to bet responsibly, and the top sportsbooks have tools to help, such as deposit limits, tracking betting activity, and taking timeouts. The top sportsbooks also provide contact information for national resources, such as calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER.