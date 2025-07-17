The final major of the year tees off from Northern Ireland for the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club, beginning on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET. The Open Championship 2025 is filled with the world's top golfers, highlighted by Scottie Scheffler as the +450 betting favorite, followed by Rory McIlroy at +750 in the latest 2025 Open Championship odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you expect Scheffler to get off to a hot start, he's listed at +1600 to be the Round 1 leader, and those interested in golf betting can wager on the event with the most popular sportsbook promos from the top betting sites.

The Open Championship has been one of the most unpredictable events on the entire PGA Tour calendar, with each of the last 11 Open Championship victors being first-time winners at the specific major. Scheffler (+450) is pursuing his first Open Championship, so this trend could be another factor leading sports bettors to play the favorite.

But the 2025 Open Championship field is filled with plenty of intriguing options besides just Scheffler. Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the best golfers at majors with five top-six results, including a victory and two runner-up finishes, at seven majors over the last two years. He's also missed the cut twice though, including at last year's Open Championship. DeChambeau is listed at +2200 to win the Open Championship with +450 odds to finish in the Top 5 at BetMGM. He's +250 on bet365 to miss the cut as an option if you expect another poor European showing from DeChambeau.

Shane Lowry, an Irish native who grew up less than 200 miles from Royal Portrush, won his only career major the last time the Open Championship took place at the Northern Ireland club. Lowry won the 2019 Open Championship by six strokes over Tommy Fleetwood. Both are longshots to win the 2025 Open Championship, with Lowry at +4000 odds on DraftKings and Fleetwood at +2600 odds on FanDuel. How should their strong results at the last Open Championship at Royal Portrush factor into 2025 Open Championship bets?

With the Open Championship taking place in Europe, the first Thursday tee time is 1:35 a.m. ET. However, many of the biggest attractions in the 2025 Open Championship field tee off after 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, including Justin Thomas, McIlroy and Fleetwood grouped at 10:10 a.m. ET. McIlroy is a -210 favorite with Thomas at +165 odds in their Round 1 head-to-head matchup on DraftKings, while McIlroy is a -170 favorite with Fleetwood as a +130 underdog as another Thursday Open Championship betting option.

