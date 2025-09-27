The 2025 Ryder Cup continues Saturday afternoon after Team Europe increased its lead over Team USA at Bethpage Black in New York. Team Europe jumped out to a 5.5-2.5 lead on Friday, and they added three more points to take an 8.5-3.5 lead into the Saturday afternoon session. Saturday's Ryder Cup schedule features four more matches, with the four-ball matches starting at 12:41 p.m. ET.

With the 2025 Ryder Cup underway, there are plenty of betting opportunities, allowing you to scour the latest odds from the best betting sites and apps. Here's a closer look at the best sportsbook promos that are available for the 2025 Ryder Cup, including instructions on how to claim each offer.

Where to bet on the 2025 Ryder Cup



The DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code each offer bonus bets when a new user places a bet of at least $5. DraftKings is providing $200 in bonus bets and more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. FanDuel's latest promo code provides new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins.

Both the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and BetMGM bonus code offer bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can get $100 in FanCash along with 20+ $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash if your first football bet loses on every Game Day from now until October. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia or Pennsylvania can get a different promotion and claim $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is not the same as the others, as it offers profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of $1 or more, new users receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Bettors can target any of these promotions for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

2025 Ryder Cup Saturday betting preview, picks

Team USA entered the event as slight favorites before Team Europe were the -200 favorites following Friday's action. The Europeans increased their lead by winning three of four matches in foursome play on Saturday morning. They are -500 favorites to win the Ryder Cup, while the Americans are +600 underdogs and a tie is +1100. Europe is the -950 favorite without a tie, and USA is +640. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket before you lock in your 2025 Ryder Cup picks.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important, which is exactly why all the top sportsbooks provide tools and resources on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and much more. Several also offer live 24/7 chat support, and all provide links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines. If you or someone you know is suffering from a gambling problem, please contact trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.