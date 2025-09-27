The United States will try to spark a comeback against Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup when the action continues on Saturday. The Europeans jumped out to an excellent start on Friday, taking a 5.5-2.5 lead, and they added to it with a successful foursome session on Saturday morning. They hold an 8.5-3.5 lead heading into the afternoon four-ball matches, which begin at 12:25 p.m. ET. The first team to 14.5 points wins the Ryder Cup.

With the 2025 Ryder Cup underway, there are plenty of betting opportunities, allowing you to scour the latest odds from the best betting sites and apps. Here's a closer look at the best sportsbook promos that are available for the 2025 Ryder Cup from the different sportsbooks.

Where to bet on the 2025 Ryder Cup



For more information on these sportsbook promos, check out our sportsbook promos page.

DraftKings promotions for the Ryder Cup

DraftKings customers have access to golf promotions for the Ryder Cup, including:

Mystery Profit Boost up to 50% on any Ryder Cup bet



30% Profit Boost on the top scorer in the event

FanDuel promotions for the Ryder Cup

FanDuel is offering these promotions for the 2025 Ryder Cup:

50% profit boost every day of Ryder Cup

BetMGM promotions for the Ryder Cup

BetMGM is offering these promos for the 2025 Ryder Cup:

Ryder Cup odds boost token

Caesars promotions for the Ryder Cup

Caesars promos are to be determined.

Fanatics promotions for the Ryder Cup

Fanatics promos are to be determined.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important, which is exactly why all the top sportsbooks provide tools and resources on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and much more. Several also offer live 24/7 chat support, and all provide links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines. If you or someone you know is suffering from a gambling problem, please contact trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.