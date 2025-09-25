Best sportsbook promos for 2025 Ryder Cup: Bet on Team USA vs. Team Europe with FanDuel, DraftKings promo code
Find the best Ryder Cup betting promos for Team USA vs. Team Europe at sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings
The United States looks to win its third consecutive Ryder Cup played on American soil during the three-day event at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, NY. With 28 matches contested over three days, one team looks to secure 14.5 points and capture the Ryder Cup trophy outright. Team Europe has dominated recently, having won 8 of the last 11 times, though not since 2012 when the tournament is played in the U.S. According to the latest 2025 Ryder Cup odds, Team USA is the -150 money line favorite (risk $150 to win $100), Team Europe is +170 underdogs, and a tie is priced at +1000. The first team to 14.5 points wins the Ryder Cup.
With the 2025 Ryder Cup finally here, there are plenty of betting opportunities, allowing you to scour the latest odds from the best betting sites and apps. Here's a closer look at the best sportsbook promos that are available for the 2025 Ryder Cup from the different sportsbooks.
Where to bet on the 2025 Ryder Cup
|Brand
|Promo
|CBS promo code
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
|Just click here
|BetMGM
|Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|CBSSPORTS
|bet365
|Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets win or lose
|CBSBET365
|Caesars
|Bet $1, double your winnings your next 20 bets
|CBS20X
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins
|Just click here
|Fanatics
|Get $100 in FanCash plus $100 No Sweat Bet in FanCash on every Game Day
|Just click here
DraftKings promotions for the Ryder Cup
DraftKings customers have access to golf promotions for the Ryder Cup, including:
- Mystery Profit Boost up to 50% on any Ryder Cup bet
- 30% Profit Boost on the top scorer in the event
FanDuel promotions for the Ryder Cup
FanDuel is offering these promotions for the 2025 Ryder Cup:
- 100% profit boost on 'To Lift the Cup' bets
BetMGM promotions for the Ryder Cup
BetMGM promos are to be determined.
Caesars promotions for the Ryder Cup
Caesars is offering these promotions for the 2025 Ryder Cup:
- Ryder Cup 2025 odds boost - max $100 bet
Fanatics promotions for the Ryder Cup
Fanatics promos are to be determined.
Responsible gaming
Responsible gaming is important, which is exactly why all the top sportsbooks provide tools and resources on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and much more. Several also offer live 24/7 chat support, and all provide links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines. If you or someone you know is suffering from a gambling problem, please contact trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.