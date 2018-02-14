Bill Haas withdraws from Genesis Open after escaping flipped Ferrari in Los Angeles

PGA Tour golfer Bill Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari that flipped over in a two-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, his agent confirmed after a report from KTLA.The driver of the Ferrari was killed. Haas, who was in L.A. for the Genesis Open at Riviera, walked away from the incident with what sounds like only a few bumps and bruises.

"Last night in Pacific Palisades, California, Bill Haas was involved in a serious car accident in which the driver -- a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open -- was killed," Haas' agent Allen Hobbs said in a statement.

"While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and -- more importantly -- his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time."

An @KTLA report saying Bill Haas was a passenger in this car accident that killed the driver. Actor Luke Wilson also may have been in an SUV that was involved as well. pic.twitter.com/zEBNKsuHzk — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) February 14, 2018

LAPD Detective Jeff Fischer talking to @ktla and confirming Bill Haas’ condition pic.twitter.com/fi1N1k7NQr — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) February 14, 2018

As for the driver, it was a 71-year-old friend of Haas' named Mark Gibello, according to Golf Channel.

The driver of the Ferrari, Mark Gibello, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene. Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari. Gibello was close friends with Haas' swing coach, Billy Harmon, and was "instrumental" in bringing the Walker Cup (2017) and U.S. Open (2023) to Los Angeles Country Club, according to Golf Channel insider Tim Rosaforte.

Actor Luke Wilson was also involved in the entire ordeal, although not in the actual crash. According to KTLA, Wilson's SUV had been "clipped" by the driver of the Ferrari, which Haas was riding in just before the crash that killed the driver.

Haas has pulled out of the Genesis Open, which starts on Thursday.