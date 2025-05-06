Eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel announced Tuesday that he will soon undergo right hip surgery. Horschel withdrew from his last start, the 2025 Zurich Classic, and will now go under the knife with the procedure expected to sideline him multiple months, potentially through the remainder of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

"I have decided to have right hip surgery early next week out in Colorado," Horschel said on social media. "It's an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar but this is a preventative measure. I'm already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall."

Horschel sits No. 24 in the Official World Golf Rankings and 58th in the FedEx Cup standings. His season to this point had been checkered with highlights, including top-10 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T4 at the Valspar Championship. He also served as arguably the most entertaining golfer during TGL's inaugural season.

The timing of Horschel's injury is especially unfortunate when considering his Ryder Cup aspirations. The 38-year-old, who has yet to participate in the international event as a U.S. Ryder Cup team member, finds himself on the fringes of the squad four months out of the biennial competition set to be held at Bethpage Black in September.

Currently sitting No. 16 in the team standings, Horschel would have been part of conversations for a potential captain's selection. Now, given his injury, his case to don the red, white and blue in New York certainly takes a hit even if he is cleared before final Ryder Cup selections are made.