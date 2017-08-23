Billy Payne steps down as Augusta National chairman, replaced by Fred Ridley

After an incredible 12-year run as the Augusta National Golf Club and Masters chairman, Billy Payne is stepping down this fall and will be replaced by former U.S. Amateur champion and Augusta member Fred Ridley. He will be just the seventh chairman in the storied history of the club.

Ridley is a former USGA president and chaired the rules committee during the infamous Tiger Woods ball drop rules controversy of 2013 at Augusta National. He follows in the footsteps of some massive names that have served as chairmen of the most famous club in all of golf.

Clifford Roberts (1931–1976)

William Lane (1976–1980)

Hord Hardin (1980–1991)

Jackson T. Stephens (1991–1998)

Hootie Johnson (1998–2006)

Billy Payne (2006–2017)

Fred Ridley (2017-unknown)

"I think he'll be, as I tried to be, another great custodian," Payne told the The Augusta Chronicle. "I think all chairman after our first two founders are custodians of their dreams and aspirations. We try to maintain it and, if we can, make it a little better. He's going to do that beautifully."

Payne's reign was a great one for ANGC. He presided over the first female membership; the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship; and the expansion of the property at Augusta National to make the best tournament in the world an even bigger event. A new press building, more parking, new driving range and high-end hospitality buildings like Berckman's Place were all installed while Payne was chairman.

"The privilege I experienced serving as chairman of Augusta National and the Masters was far greater than I could have ever imagined," Payne said in a statement. "This honor, however, is too great for one person to claim as their own for too long a period of time. I retire knowing it is simply the right thing to do -- and at the right moment -- to open the door and invite someone new to be called upon to lead, bring forth new ideas and craft a new vision that will honor our founders and serve the game of golf for many years to come."

It's the female membership that he will likely most be remembered for, though. Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and private investor Darla Moore were the first two women invited to be members of ANGC. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty soon followed, and Payne said recently there are more to come.

It will be fascinating to see how Ridley takes the reins into the future. Payne has left him in a great spot, but running an organization (and tournament) at that level is not easy. Thankfully, Ridley has experience doing both. Ridley will replace Payne starting in October when the club reopens for the season.