BMW Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by same model that nailed four golf majors

The 2018 BMW Championship is part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and tees off Thursday from Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings are eligible to play. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson enters as the Vegas favorite at 9-1 BMW Championship odds. Former champion Justin Rose is going off at 12-1, while Brooks Koepka (14-1), Justin Thomas (14-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (16-1) round out the top five. Australian Marc Leishman, who won it all last year with a score of 23-under par, is listed at 50-1.

SportsLine's prediction model was all over DeChambeau winning last week's Dell Technologies Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It has also nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for: Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top 10.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th career PGA Tour victory and his last win in the FedEx Cup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. His appearance at this week's BMW Championship will mean a fifth start in six weeks going back to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He has shown signs of wear, finishing 24th or worse in three of his past four starts. Woods is also barely in the top 150 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (57.39) and has struggled mightily to close out tournaments, evidenced by his 29.00 putts in the final round, just 104th on tour.

Another surprise: Rickie Fowler, who's playing in his first event of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs due to an injury and is getting just 22-1 odds, makes a serious run at the BMW Championship 2018 title.

Fowler did not participate in the Northern Trust or Dell Technologies Championship, the first and second legs of the playoffs, due to an oblique injury. Despite missing the past two tournaments, Fowler enters the BMW Championship 2018 full of confidence. He's finished inside the top 20 in six of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. He's also secured a top-5 finish in three of his past four outings at the BMW Championship, which includes a second-place run last year.

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Jason Day 20-1

Rory McIlory 20-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Tiger Woods 22-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Rickie Fowler 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Francesco Molinari 28-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Jon Rahm 33-1

Patrick Cantlay 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1