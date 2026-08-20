2026 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 1

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The second event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs brings the top 50 in the standings to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis for the BMW Championship.

Scottie Scheffler has taken a commanding lead at the top of the FedEx Cup standings after his win last week in Memphis, snapping his winless drought and reasserting his dominance at the top of the sport.

Hoping to prevent Scheffler from going on a playoff tear is Rory McIlroy, who needs to bounce back from last week's struggles where he looked rusty after some extended time off. Then there are the five top players without a win this season -- Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele -- who are running out of time to lift a trophy in 2026.

There's also the subplot of the chase for the top 30 and a spot in the Tour Championship. Just four points separate Kurt Kitayama in 28th from Gary Woodland in 31st, with Rickie Fowler and Bud Cauley on the bubble tied for 29th and 30th coming into the week. Among those needing a high finish to reach East Lake are Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas, who are 43rd and 44th to start the week.

We'll be tracking all of that drama in the first round of the penultimate event of the 2026 PGA Tour season right here.

Watch Rounds 3-4 of the 2026 BMW Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET this weekend on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 1 on Thursday.