Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 1

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs in St. Louis

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The second event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs brings the top 50 in the standings to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis for the BMW Championship. 

Scottie Scheffler has taken a commanding lead at the top of the FedEx Cup standings after his win last week in Memphis, snapping his winless drought and reasserting his dominance at the top of the sport.

Hoping to prevent Scheffler from going on a playoff tear is Rory McIlroy, who needs to bounce back from last week's struggles where he looked rusty after some extended time off. Then there are the five top players without a win this season -- Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele -- who are running out of time to lift a trophy in 2026. 

There's also the subplot of the chase for the top 30 and a spot in the Tour Championship. Just four points separate Kurt Kitayama in 28th from Gary Woodland in 31st, with Rickie Fowler and Bud Cauley on the bubble tied for 29th and 30th coming into the week. Among those needing a high finish to reach East Lake are Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas, who are 43rd and 44th to start the week. 

We'll be tracking all of that drama in the first round of the penultimate event of the 2026 PGA Tour season right here. 

Watch Rounds 3-4 of the 2026 BMW Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET this weekend on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 1 on Thursday.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ludvig Åberg off to a rough start

It's still very early in the first round, but Ludvig Åberg's quest for his first win of the 2026 season is already in trouble. Åberg has pulled driver on the first two holes where most players are hitting fairway woods or long irons and has hit big hooks with both tee shots. 

His tee shot on the 1st ended up in the trees left and he couldn't get up-and-down from the right greenside bunker to save par. Then on the 2nd tee he hit a massive hook into the middle of the pond on the left and will be scrambling again to avoid dropping another shot or two to start his tournament. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
August 20, 2026, 3:00 PM
Aug. 20, 2026, 11:00 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
August 20, 2026, 2:46 PM
Aug. 20, 2026, 10:46 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
August 20, 2026, 2:19 PM
Aug. 20, 2026, 10:19 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
August 20, 2026, 2:17 PM
Aug. 20, 2026, 10:17 am EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Scottie Scheffler's Dominant Run on the PGA Tour

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Rory McIlroy Needs a Get-Right Week

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Rickie Fowler's Quest For East Lake And Beyond

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Gary Woodland's Chances to Make Top 30

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Course Breakdown: Bellerive Country Club

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Expert Pick: Golfers Advancing to Tour Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Expert Pick: Si Woo Kim to Win the BMW Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Golfer to Watch Outside Top 30: Jake Knapp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Concern Level With State of Rory McIlroy's Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Scottie Scheffler Eyes 3rd Win of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Course Breakdown: Bellerive Country Club

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Scottie Scheffler Looks For Back-To-Back Wins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Tour Championship Bubble Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Pick To Win BMW Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Make Your Case For The President's Cup: Justin Thomas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Make Your Case For The President's Cup: Ben Griffin

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Make Your Case For The President's Cup: Akshay Bhatia

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Rumors Heat Up of Jon Rahm Leaving LIV Golf

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    BMW Championship Preview: Is This the Win That Lets Scottie Loose?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    BMW Championship Preview: Can Cam Young Recapture Top Form?

See All PGA Videos