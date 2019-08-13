BMW Championship predictions, odds 2019: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson picks from PGA insider

Medinah Country Club, which has hosted five major championships and a Ryder Cup, takes center stage again this week when it welcomes the 2019 BMW Championship to Course No. 3. It's the second leg of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs beginning on Thursday from Medinah, Ill. Tiger Woods won the two most recent majors at Medinah, the 2006 and 1999 PGA Championships, but enters this tournament as a 50-1 long shot after withdrawing last Friday from the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Northern Trust, with a strained oblique. Sportsbooks list world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy as the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2019 BMW Championship odds, followed by Jon Rahm (10-1), Dustin Johnson (14-1), Justin Thomas (16-1) and Justin Rose (16-1). Before you make your 2019 BMW Championship picks, see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that major, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

At the Travelers Championship in June, Johnson promoted 50-1 long shot Chez Reavie as a possible winner, noting his game suited TPC River Highlands to a tee. The result: Reavie cruised to a four-stroke victory, finishing 17-under for his first PGA title in 11 years. Last month at TPC Southwind, Johnson again promoted Koepka as one of his PGA best bets. The result: Koepka went 16-under to win the WGC-FedEx Invitational.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer and the founder of the world's biggest golf stats database -- has issued his highly confident 2019 BMW Championship picks.

We can tell you he wants no part of Dustin Johnson, one of the top Vegas favorites at 14-1. In fact, he says Johnson doesn't even crack the top 10. "As we have said all summer, his biggest problem is putting," Sal Johnson told SportsLine. "He's 186th in putting inside 10 feet, and he's also lackluster at scrambling, ranking tied for 107th. Since his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, he hasn't been better than 20th in his last six starts. His game seems lost right now."

Sal Johnson also has a strong read on Koepka, who remains atop the FedEx Cup standings despite tying for 30th at the Northern Trust. Koepka did not putt well or play well around the green last week, tying for 60th in scrambling and 70th on putting inside 10 feet. "He needs to drastically turn around those stats this week," Johnson told SportsLine. On the plus side, Medinah "will play a lot like Bethpage and Bellerive, courses Koepka won the PGA Championship on."

Johnson also has locked in the fate of McIlroy, the world's No. 3 player. McIlroy has had a frustrating year but still ranks first in strokes gained off the tee and 22nd in strokes gained putting. McIlroy won this event in 2012 by shooting 20-under at Crooked Stick Golf Club. "Could this be his week?" Johnson asked. "It's time for him to bust out."

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Hideki Matsuyama 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Billy Horschel 50-1

Collin Morikawa 50-1