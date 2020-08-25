The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week with the 2020 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club outside Chicago. The 125-player field was cut to 70 after last week's Northern Trust and will be trimmed to 30 for the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. Dustin Johnson dominated at TPC Boston and is the 8-1 favorite when the event tees off Thursday, according to the latest 2020 BMW Championship odds at William Hill.

Jon Rahm is not far behind at 10-1, while Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are listed at 12-1. Other 2020 BMW Championship contenders include Rory McIlroy (16-1), Webb Simpson (20-1) and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa (22-1). Before making any 2020 BMW Championship picks, you need to check out the latest PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has been locked in this season, and anyone who has followed his advice has hit big. He pegged Dustin Johnson as one of the contenders who was coming in with momentum last week, noting that his stats weren't indicative of his game. "He hits it long, and on paper he should do well this week," Johnson said. The result? The big man shot 30 under par to win the Northern Trust by an astonishing 11 strokes.

The golf expert also knows what it takes to win in the PGA Tour playoffs, and before last year's BMW Championship at Medinah, he praised Justin Thomas in his picks. His game was "finally coming together after his wrist injury," Johnson said, and the Kentucky native went 25 under to win by three strokes.

The golf expert also was on point with his picks on the big events in 2019, featuring Tiger Woods in his best bets before he won his fifth green jacket at the Masters and promoting Brooks Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets before Koepka made a mockery of that tournament.

Johnson completely nailed the season-ending Tour Championship, predicting Koepka, Rory McIlroy or Xander Schauffele would win. Those were the top three finishers. Anyone who followed Johnson's golf picks saw huge returns.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 BMW Championship picks here, and they will surprise you.

Top 2020 BMW Championship expert picks

At the BMW Championship 2020, Johnson is fading Rory McIlroy, who was playing the best golf on tour before the break but has struggled to regain his form after the restart. His stats have been fading, and he's coming off a 65th at the Northern Trust. The Northern Irishman has struggled to put four strong rounds together and Johnson said "his game is still off a bit, and he may just be trying to find solutions for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot a month away."

However, Johnson expects a lot from Justin Thomas, who has been both steady and spectacular this season. The 27-year-old has won three events and finished in the top 10 in nine of his 16 tournaments this year. He is 38 under par over his past five events and has only finished outside the top 25 three times this season. He leads the tour in strokes gained total, is fourth in scoring average, and hits more than 70 percent of greens in regulation.

Johnson also loves the consistency of Webb Simpson, who is third in the 2020 FedEx Cup standings and has eight top-10 finishes, including a win at the RBC Heritage, this season. He has shot in the 60s in 13 of his past 16 rounds and is coming off a sixth at TPC Boston, with a 64 and a 66 making up for a first-round 70. The 35-year-old leads the PGA Tour in scoring average at 68.86 and is 12th in strokes gained putting.

How to make 2020 BMW Championship predictions

This week at Olympia Fields, Johnson is all over a monster long shot who comes in at odds around 70-1. This dark horse has had a radar lock on the greens all season and could be primed for his first tour victory in more than three years. See who it is, and get all of Johnson's top PGA picks, right here.

Who wins the BMW Championship 2020? Where do Thomas and Simpson finish? And which monster long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2020 BMW Championship, all from the insider who has crushed his golf picks.

2020 BMW Championship odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Daniel Berger 22-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Jason Day 28-1

Scottie Scheffler 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Patrick Cantlay 33-1

Tiger Woods 33-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Harris English 35-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Kevin Kisner 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 55-1

Billy Horschel 55-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Gary Woodland 70-1

Alex Noren 70-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Corey Conners 125-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Cameron Smith 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 1501

Brendan Steele 150-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Joaquin Niemann 150-1

Charles Howell 175-1

Kevin Streelman 200-1

Tyler Duncan 200-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Richy Werenski 200-1

Mark Hubbard 200-1

Robby Shelton 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Talor Gooch 200-1

Max Homa 200-1

Danny Lee 225-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Adam Long 250-1

Michael Thompson 300-1

Jim Herman 300-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Maverick McNealy 300-1

Andrew Landry 300-1

Carlos Ortiz 300-1

Tom Hoge 350-1