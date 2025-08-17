2025 BMW Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Scottie Scheffler, leaderboard from $20 million pool
The BMW Championship served as the penultimate PGA Tour event of the 2025 season
Justin Rose met the occasion during the first leg of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs, taking home not only the St. Jude Championship crown but a whopping $3.6 million winner's check as well. That same winner's prize was be on the line this week at the 2025 BMW Championship as part of a $20 million purse that will be divided amongst 48 of the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings after one player withdrew before the tournament and another before the fourth round began.
Scottie Scheffler rose to the occasion once again Sunday at Caves Valley Golf Club, not only claiming the $3.6 million winner's share but a $5 million bonus from the PGA Tour for finishing atop the FedEx Cup standings entering the season finale at the Tour Championship next week. It was a particularly difficult pill to swallow for Robert MacIntyre, who led across the first 54 holes of the tournament before seeing his efforts come undone across the front nine Sunday. The Scotsman coughed up a four-shot advantage and was never able to regain his spot atop the leaderboard.
While seven-figure payouts were up for grabs among those who finished inside the top three, six-figure sums were dished out to all of those players who finished inside the top 40. Everyone inside the top 19 cleared $300,000, while everyone inside the top 11 made more than a half million for a week's work in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Here's the full slate of big-money winners from non-major events on the PGA Tour in 2025:
- The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)
- Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)
- Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)
- The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy ($4.5 million)
- RBC Heritage: Justin Thomas ($3.6 million)
- Truist Championship: Sepp Straka ($3.6 million)
- The Memorial Tournament: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)
- Travelers Championship: Keegan Bradley ($3.6 million)
- St. Jude Championship: Justin Rose ($3.6 million) -- FedEx Cup Playoffs
- BMW Championship: Scottie Scheffler ($3.6 million) -- FedEx Cup Playoffs
Let's take a look at the payout list for the players who will be in attendance at the 2025 BMW Championship.
2025 BMW Championship purse, prize money
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000 -- Scottie Scheffler
2nd: $2,160,000 -- Robert MacIntyre
3rd: $1,360,000 -- Maverick McNealy
4th: $990,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns ($910,000 each)
5th: $830,000
6th: $750,000 -- Harry Hall
7th: $695,000 -- Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Ludvig Åberg ($645,000 each)
8th: $640,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $560,000 -- Michael Kim
11th: $520,000 -- Cameron Young
12th: $480,000 -- Ben Griffin, Rory McIlroy, Harris English ($441,000 each)
13th: $441,000
14th: $402,000
15th: $382,000 -- Taylor Pendrith, Russell Henley ($372,000 each)
16th: $362,000
17th: $342,000 -- Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick ($332,000 each)
18th: $322,000
19th: $302,000 -- Brian Harman, Kurt Kitayama, Jacob Bridgeman ($272,750 each)
20th: $282,000
21st: $262,000
22nd: $245,000
23rd: $229,000 -- Shane Lowry, J.J. Spaun, Jason Day ($639,000 each)
24th: $213,000
25th: $197,000
26th: $181,000 -- Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia ($177,500 each)
27th: $174,000
28th: $167,000 -- Xander Schauffele, Denny McCarthy ($163,500 each)
29th: $160,000
30th: $153,000 -- J.T. Poston, Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay ($146,000 each)
31st: $146,000
32nd: $139,000
33rd: $132,000 -- Chris Gotterup, Bud Cauley, Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa ($119,667 each)
34th: $127,000
35th: $122,000
36th: $117,000
37th: $112,000
38th: $108,000
39th: $104,000 -- Corey Conners
40th: $100,000 -- Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover ($98,000 each)
41st: $96,000
42nd: $92,000 -- Sam Stevens
43rd: $88,000 -- Ryan Fox
44th: $84,000 -- Ryan Gerard
45th: $80,000 -- Jhonattan Vegas
46th: $76,000 -- Thomas Detry
47th: $72,000 -- Brian Campbell
48th: $70,000 -- Andrew Novak