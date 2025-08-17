Justin Rose met the occasion during the first leg of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs, taking home not only the St. Jude Championship crown but a whopping $3.6 million winner's check as well. That same winner's prize was be on the line this week at the 2025 BMW Championship as part of a $20 million purse that will be divided amongst 48 of the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings after one player withdrew before the tournament and another before the fourth round began.

Scottie Scheffler rose to the occasion once again Sunday at Caves Valley Golf Club, not only claiming the $3.6 million winner's share but a $5 million bonus from the PGA Tour for finishing atop the FedEx Cup standings entering the season finale at the Tour Championship next week. It was a particularly difficult pill to swallow for Robert MacIntyre, who led across the first 54 holes of the tournament before seeing his efforts come undone across the front nine Sunday. The Scotsman coughed up a four-shot advantage and was never able to regain his spot atop the leaderboard.

While seven-figure payouts were up for grabs among those who finished inside the top three, six-figure sums were dished out to all of those players who finished inside the top 40. Everyone inside the top 19 cleared $300,000, while everyone inside the top 11 made more than a half million for a week's work in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Here's the full slate of big-money winners from non-major events on the PGA Tour in 2025:

The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)

Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million) Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)

Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million) Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)

Ludvig Åberg ($4 million) Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)

Russell Henley ($4 million) The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy ($4.5 million)

Rory McIlroy ($4.5 million) RBC Heritage: Justin Thomas ($3.6 million)



Justin Thomas ($3.6 million) Truist Championship: Sepp Straka ($3.6 million)

Sepp Straka ($3.6 million) The Memorial Tournament: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)

Scottie Scheffler ($4 million) Travelers Championship: Keegan Bradley ($3.6 million)

Keegan Bradley ($3.6 million) St. Jude Championship: Justin Rose ($3.6 million) -- FedEx Cup Playoffs

Justin Rose ($3.6 million) -- FedEx Cup Playoffs BMW Championship: Scottie Scheffler ($3.6 million) -- FedEx Cup Playoffs

Let's take a look at the payout list for the players who will be in attendance at the 2025 BMW Championship.

2025 BMW Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000 -- Scottie Scheffler

2nd: $2,160,000 -- Robert MacIntyre

3rd: $1,360,000 -- Maverick McNealy

4th: $990,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns ($910,000 each)

5th: $830,000

6th: $750,000 -- Harry Hall

7th: $695,000 -- Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Ludvig Åberg ($645,000 each)

8th: $640,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $560,000 -- Michael Kim

11th: $520,000 -- Cameron Young

12th: $480,000 -- Ben Griffin, Rory McIlroy, Harris English ($441,000 each)

13th: $441,000

14th: $402,000

15th: $382,000 -- Taylor Pendrith, Russell Henley ($372,000 each)

16th: $362,000

17th: $342,000 -- Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick ($332,000 each)

18th: $322,000

19th: $302,000 -- Brian Harman, Kurt Kitayama, Jacob Bridgeman ($272,750 each)

20th: $282,000

21st: $262,000

22nd: $245,000

23rd: $229,000 -- Shane Lowry, J.J. Spaun, Jason Day ($639,000 each)

24th: $213,000

25th: $197,000

26th: $181,000 -- Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia ($177,500 each)

27th: $174,000

28th: $167,000 -- Xander Schauffele, Denny McCarthy ($163,500 each)

29th: $160,000

30th: $153,000 -- J.T. Poston, Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay ($146,000 each)

31st: $146,000

32nd: $139,000

33rd: $132,000 -- Chris Gotterup, Bud Cauley, Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa ($119,667 each)

34th: $127,000

35th: $122,000

36th: $117,000

37th: $112,000

38th: $108,000

39th: $104,000 -- Corey Conners

40th: $100,000 -- Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover ($98,000 each)

41st: $96,000

42nd: $92,000 -- Sam Stevens

43rd: $88,000 -- Ryan Fox

44th: $84,000 -- Ryan Gerard

45th: $80,000 -- Jhonattan Vegas

46th: $76,000 -- Thomas Detry

47th: $72,000 -- Brian Campbell

48th: $70,000 -- Andrew Novak