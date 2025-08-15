2025 BMW Championship purse, prize money: Payouts from $20 million pool for second FedEx Cup Playoffs event
The BMW Championship serves as the penultimate PGA Tour event of the 2025 season
Justin Rose rose to the occasion in the first leg of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs, taking home not only the St. Jude Championship crown but a whopping $3.6 million winner's check as well. That same winner's prize will be on the line this week as part of a $20 million purse that will be divided amongst 49 of the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings.
That is the field size set for the 2025 BMW Championships at Caves Valley Golf Club after Sepp Straka withdrew his name for personal reasons. As such, it is the second straight week that a FedEx Cup Playoffs event has an incomplete field after Rory McIlroy skipped the St. Jude for rest.
Last year, it was Keegan Bradley who took home the BMW Championship, and the U.S. Ryder Cup captain is all-in this week as the team's qualification process ends following the completion of play in Baltimore. Bradley won the Travelers Championship back in June, collecting a $3.6 million winner's prize -- the standard for signature events on the PGA Tour.
While seven-figure payouts are up for grabs among those who finish inside the top three, six-figure sums will be dished out to all of those players who finish inside the top 40. Everyone inside the top 19 will clear $300,000, while everyone inside the top 11 will make more than a half million for a week's work in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Here's the full slate of big-money winners from the PGA Tour in 2025:
- The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)
- Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)
- Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)
- The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy ($4.5 million)
- RBC Heritage: Justin Thomas ($3.6 million)
- Truist Championship: Sepp Straka ($3.6 million)
- The Memorial Tournament: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)
- Travelers Championship: Keegan Bradley ($3.6 million)
- St. Jude Championship: Justin Rose ($3.6 million)
Let's take a look at the payout list for the players who will be in attendance at the 2025 BMW Championship.
2025 BMW Championship purse, prize money
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $990,000
5th: $830,000
6th: $750,000
7th: $695,000
8th: $640,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $560,000
11th: $520,000
12th: $480,000
13th: $441,000
14th: $402,000
15th: $382,000
16th: $362,000
17th: $342,000
18th: $322,000
19th: $302,000
20th: $282,000
21st: $262,000
22nd: $245,000
23rd: $229,000
24th: $213,000
25th: $197,000
26th: $181,000
27th: $174,000
28th: $167,000
29th: $160,000
30th: $153,000
31st: $146,000
32nd: $139,000
33rd: $132,000
34th: $127,000
35th: $122,000
36th: $117,000
37th: $112,000
38th: $108,000
39th: $104,000
40th: $100,000
41st: $96,000
42nd: $92,000
43rd: $88,000
44th: $84,000
45th: $80,000
46th: $76,000
47th: $72,000
48th: $70,000
49th: $68,000
50th: $66,000