Justin Rose rose to the occasion in the first leg of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs, taking home not only the St. Jude Championship crown but a whopping $3.6 million winner's check as well. That same winner's prize will be on the line this week as part of a $20 million purse that will be divided amongst 49 of the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings.

That is the field size set for the 2025 BMW Championships at Caves Valley Golf Club after Sepp Straka withdrew his name for personal reasons. As such, it is the second straight week that a FedEx Cup Playoffs event has an incomplete field after Rory McIlroy skipped the St. Jude for rest.

Last year, it was Keegan Bradley who took home the BMW Championship, and the U.S. Ryder Cup captain is all-in this week as the team's qualification process ends following the completion of play in Baltimore. Bradley won the Travelers Championship back in June, collecting a $3.6 million winner's prize -- the standard for signature events on the PGA Tour.

While seven-figure payouts are up for grabs among those who finish inside the top three, six-figure sums will be dished out to all of those players who finish inside the top 40. Everyone inside the top 19 will clear $300,000, while everyone inside the top 11 will make more than a half million for a week's work in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Here's the full slate of big-money winners from the PGA Tour in 2025:

The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)

Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million) Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)

Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million) Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)

Ludvig Åberg ($4 million) Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)

Russell Henley ($4 million) The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy ($4.5 million)

Rory McIlroy ($4.5 million) RBC Heritage: Justin Thomas ($3.6 million)



Justin Thomas ($3.6 million) Truist Championship: Sepp Straka ($3.6 million)

Sepp Straka ($3.6 million) The Memorial Tournament: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)

Scottie Scheffler ($4 million) Travelers Championship: Keegan Bradley ($3.6 million)

Keegan Bradley ($3.6 million) St. Jude Championship: Justin Rose ($3.6 million)

Let's take a look at the payout list for the players who will be in attendance at the 2025 BMW Championship.

2025 BMW Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $990,000

5th: $830,000

6th: $750,000

7th: $695,000

8th: $640,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $560,000

11th: $520,000

12th: $480,000

13th: $441,000

14th: $402,000

15th: $382,000

16th: $362,000

17th: $342,000

18th: $322,000

19th: $302,000

20th: $282,000

21st: $262,000

22nd: $245,000

23rd: $229,000

24th: $213,000

25th: $197,000

26th: $181,000

27th: $174,000

28th: $167,000

29th: $160,000

30th: $153,000

31st: $146,000

32nd: $139,000

33rd: $132,000

34th: $127,000

35th: $122,000

36th: $117,000

37th: $112,000

38th: $108,000

39th: $104,000

40th: $100,000

41st: $96,000

42nd: $92,000

43rd: $88,000

44th: $84,000

45th: $80,000

46th: $76,000

47th: $72,000

48th: $70,000

49th: $68,000

50th: $66,000